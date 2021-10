BYD's NEV sales in Sept rose 258% year-on-year to 71,099 units

Chinese users' satisfaction with NEVs on par with fuel vehicles for first time, survey shows - CnEVPost All three NIO models are among the top three in terms of customer satisfaction with pure electric midsize and large SUVs.

HomeNewsletterAboutContactCnTechPostChinese users' satisfaction with NEVs on par with fuel vehicles for first time, survey showsPhate Zhang2021-10-13 12:50:14 (GMT+8)All three NIO models are among the top three in terms of customer satisfaction with pure electric midsize and large SUVs.Chinese users' satisfaction with NEVs on par with fuel vehicles for first time, survey shows-CnEVPost(Photo source: CnEVPost)A new survey reveals user perceptions of new energy vehicles (NEVs) behind the rapid rise in the adoption of such vehicles in China.Out of a 100-point scale, the user satisfaction index for China's NEV industry, NEV-CACSI, reached 80 points in 2021, equal to that of fuel-fired vehicles for the first time, according to a survey released Tuesday by the China Association for Quality (CAQ)...The report also lists the models with the highest user satisfaction in different segments. In the pure electric mid-size and large SUVs, Tesla Model Y and NIO 's ES6 tied for first place with 83 points. BMW's iX3 came in second with 82 points, and NIO's ES8 and EC6 tied for third with 81 points.Among the pure electric midsize and midsize sedans, XPeng Motors' P7 ranked first with 81 points, while Tesla Model 3 and BYD Han EV tied for second with 80 points.Among hybrid SUVs, SAIC Volkswagen's Tiguan L PHEV, Li Auto's Li ONE and BYD's Tang DM tied for first place with 81 points.