BYD's NEV sales in Sept rose 258% year-on-year to 71,099 units

BYD sold 71,099 new energy vehicles (NEVs) in September, up 258 percent from a year ago and about 16 percent from August.

That includes 70,022 passenger cars, and 1,077 commercial vehicles, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.

BYD's NEV sales in Sept rose 258% year-on-year to 71,099 units-CnEVPost


(Graphic by CnEVPost)


Among new energy passenger vehicles, BYD sold 36,306 pure electric vehicles in September, up 197 percent from 12,212 units a year earlier. It sold 33,716 units of plug-in hybrids in September, up 428 percent from 6,391 units a year earlier.

From January to September, BYD's new energy vehicle sales were 337,579 units, up 204 percent from a year ago.

It sold 330,798 new energy passenger vehicles in the first nine months, up 219 percent year-on-year, and 6,781 commercial vehicles, down 4 percent year-on-year.

BYD sold 185,124 all-electric vehicles from January to September, up 136 percent year-on-year. It sold 145,674 plug-in hybrids during the period, up 470 percent year-on-year.

The company sold 9,015 fuel-powered vehicles in September, down 60 percent from 22,302 in the same month last year. From January to September, it sold 115,165 fuel vehicles, down 27 percent from a year earlier.

The company sold 80,114 all vehicles in September, up 90 percent from a year ago. It sold 452,744 all vehicles in January-September, up 68 percent from a year earlier.

The company's total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in September was about 4.204 GWh, and the total cumulative installed capacity for the year was about 23.432 GWh.

Chinese users' satisfaction with NEVs on par with fuel vehicles for first time, survey shows
Phate Zhang
2021-10-13 12:58:14 (GMT+8)
All three NIO models are among the top three in terms of customer satisfaction with pure electric midsize and large SUVs.

(Photo source: CnEVPost)

A new survey reveals user perceptions of new energy vehicles (NEVs) behind the rapid rise in the adoption of such vehicles in China.

Out of a 100-point scale, the user satisfaction index for China's NEV industry, NEV-CACSI, reached 80 points in 2021, equal to that of fuel-fired vehicles for the first time, according to a survey released Tuesday by the China Association for Quality (CAQ)

The report also lists the models with the highest user satisfaction in different segments. In the pure electric mid-size and large SUVs, Tesla Model Y and NIO's ES6 tied for first place with 83 points. BMW's iX3 came in second with 82 points, and NIO's ES8 and EC6 tied for third with 81 points.

Among the pure electric midsize and midsize sedans, XPeng Motors' P7 ranked first with 81 points, while Tesla Model 3 and BYD Han EV tied for second with 80 points.

Among hybrid SUVs, SAIC Volkswagen's Tiguan L PHEV, Li Auto's Li ONE and BYD's Tang DM tied for first place with 81 points.


