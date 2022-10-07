BYD’s monthly auto sales in Sept. 2022 surpass 200,000 units for first time, overtaking Tesla

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 49,492
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
BYD’s monthly auto sales surpass 200,000 units for first time
Monika From Gasgoo| October 06 , 2022 20:42 BJT
Shanghai (Gasgoo)- BYD Company Limited ("BYD") saw its monthly auto sales (including vehicles exported) hit a new high of 201,259 units in Sept. 2022, zooming up 151.22% year on year, while also growing 15.06% month on month, the company announced earlier this week.
Notably, it was the first time for BYD to record a monthly auto sales volume of over 200,000 units and the sixth month in a row to refresh its monthly sales record.
Compared to the same span in 2021, BYD's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in Sept. soared 183.07%. The blooming growth was mainly attributed to the 187.01 % year-on-year surge in new energy passenger vehicle (NEPV) sales, which stood at 200,973 units. Nevertheless, the new energy commercial vehicle (NECV) segment faced a 73.44% downward movement from a year earlier with only 286 units sold.
For the first nine months of 2022, BYD sold 1,185,103 vehicles in total, representing a 161.76% year-on-year spike. Its year-to-date NEV sales reached 1,180,054 units, shooting up 249.56% from the previous year.
Tang DM-p; photo credit: BYD
Regarding sales of its main vehicle models, the Han family got a sales volume of 31,497 units in Sept. Notably, the sales of the BYD Han DM rocketed 645% from the year-ago period. The Tang, Song, Qin, and Yuan series saw their monthly sales reach 15,058 units, 46,475 units, 39,515 units, and 23,503 units last month, respectively.
The automaker also sold 7,473 Seal sedans and 9,101 Destroyer 05 ("Quzhujian 05") sedans last month. Meanwhile, the sales of the Dolphin all-electric car came in at 24,956 units, skyrocketing 731.9% from a year ago.
BYD said its export volume of passenger vehicles reached 7,736 units in Sept., 541 units and 6,368 units of which were from the Song and Yuan families, respectively.
Chinese automaker BYD outsold Tesla by nearly 200,000 vehicles globally in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest data released by the two companies. Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, from July to August, China accounted for nearly 70% of the global new energy vehicle market.
According to BYD’s announcement, its new energy vehicle sales in September totaled 201,259 units, compared with 71,099 units in the same period last year. Its cumulative sales this year have reached 11,800,054 units.
Most models in BYD’s Dynasty and Ocean series sold well in September. In the Dynasty series, sales for Han, Tang, Song, Qin, and Yuan in September were 31,497 units, 15,058 units, 46,475 units, 39,515 units and 23,503 units. In the Ocean series, sales for Seal, Destroyer 05, and Dolphin were 7,473 units, 9,101 units and 24,956 units.
Tesla’s report showed that in the third quarter of 2022, its global cumulative sales volume was 343,830 units, up 3% year on year, including 325,200 units for Model 3/Y and 18,700 units for Model S/X.
Compared with Tesla, BYD’s cumulative sales of new energy passenger vehicles in the third quarter reached 537,164 units, up 187.01% year on year. That means BYD overwhelmingly led the global new energy vehicle market in the third quarter by nearly 200,000 units.
Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of CPCA, said in a statement on October 2 that, according to statistics up to August, BYD and China’s new energy vehicles have made outstanding achievements worldwide. Among them, BYD’s global market share remained at more than 7% from 2017 to 2021, and has risen to 11% in 2022. Meanwhile, from July to August 2022, China’s NEV shares accounted for 69% of the global market.
SEE ALSO: BYD Auto’s Best-Selling EV Models
Other Chinese EV makers also reported their sales in September. GAC Aion sold 30,016 new energy vehicles in September, a year-on-year growth of 121%, which is also the first time the company’s monthly sales exceeded 30,000 units. NETA delivered 18,005 vehicles in September, up 134% year on year, while achieving its 27th consecutive year-on-year growth.
Li Auto‘s delivery data showed an improvement from the month before, shaking off a slump caused by model replacement. The latest data showed that it delivered 11,531 vehicles in September, up 62.5% year-on-year. The deliveries included 10,123 L9s, the company’s flagship six-seat, smart SUV for families, which only recently began deliveries.
Deliveries by Leapmotor, which went public in Hong Kong on September 29, slowed in September after accelerating in the months before the company’s listing. A total of 11,039 new vehicles were delivered in September, a year-on-year increase of more than 200%. Meanwhile, its C01 was officially launched on September 28, the eve of the Hong Kong listing, after which the company announced that orders for the new vehicle already exceeded 100,000.
NIO, which has the highest model price among mainstream EV companies, delivered 10,878 new vehicles in September, up 29.3% year on year. The delivery of NIO‘s new model ET5 started on September 30. On October 8, NIO will hold an event in Berlin to further promote its brand in the European market.
XPeng delivered 8,468 new vehicles in September, down 18.7% from a year earlier. The company unveiled its new G9 on September 21, which was designed to rival models released by BMW and Audi, but was soon after subject to public scrutiny when the company began to quietly cut prices. The first batch of 184 XPeng G9s was delivered in September, and the model’s deliveries are expected to accelerate in October.
The deliveries of AITO, a brand jointly created by Seres and Huawei, reached 10,142 units in September, the second consecutive month with deliveries exceeding 10,000 units.
New energy vehicle companies are sprinting into the final quarter of this year. The National Day holiday, the last long holiday of this calendar year, has become a bit of a battlefield for them. Tesla insiders told Yicai that the Amercian EV maker has launched multiple promotions in the Chinese mainland market to promote consumption. NIO and Li Auto delivered vehicles for display and test driving to stores on the first day of the holiday, which also drew a large number of customers to their stores.
Monika From Gasgoo| October 06 , 2022 20:42 BJT
Shanghai (Gasgoo)- BYD Company Limited ("BYD") saw its monthly auto sales (including vehicles exported) hit a new high of 201,259 units in Sept. 2022, zooming up 151.22% year on year, while also growing 15.06% month on month, the company announced earlier this week.
Notably, it was the first time for BYD to record a monthly auto sales volume of over 200,000 units and the sixth month in a row to refresh its monthly sales record.
Compared to the same span in 2021, BYD's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in Sept. soared 183.07%. The blooming growth was mainly attributed to the 187.01 % year-on-year surge in new energy passenger vehicle (NEPV) sales, which stood at 200,973 units. Nevertheless, the new energy commercial vehicle (NECV) segment faced a 73.44% downward movement from a year earlier with only 286 units sold.
For the first nine months of 2022, BYD sold 1,185,103 vehicles in total, representing a 161.76% year-on-year spike. Its year-to-date NEV sales reached 1,180,054 units, shooting up 249.56% from the previous year.
Tang DM-p; photo credit: BYD
Regarding sales of its main vehicle models, the Han family got a sales volume of 31,497 units in Sept. Notably, the sales of the BYD Han DM rocketed 645% from the year-ago period. The Tang, Song, Qin, and Yuan series saw their monthly sales reach 15,058 units, 46,475 units, 39,515 units, and 23,503 units last month, respectively.
The automaker also sold 7,473 Seal sedans and 9,101 Destroyer 05 ("Quzhujian 05") sedans last month. Meanwhile, the sales of the Dolphin all-electric car came in at 24,956 units, skyrocketing 731.9% from a year ago.
BYD said its export volume of passenger vehicles reached 7,736 units in Sept., 541 units and 6,368 units of which were from the Song and Yuan families, respectively.
BYD’s Q3 Vehicle Sales Surpass TeslaOct 07, 2022, 11:32am Pandaily
Chinese automaker BYD outsold Tesla by nearly 200,000 vehicles globally in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest data released by the two companies. Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association, from July to August, China accounted for nearly 70% of the global new energy vehicle market.
According to BYD’s announcement, its new energy vehicle sales in September totaled 201,259 units, compared with 71,099 units in the same period last year. Its cumulative sales this year have reached 11,800,054 units.
Most models in BYD’s Dynasty and Ocean series sold well in September. In the Dynasty series, sales for Han, Tang, Song, Qin, and Yuan in September were 31,497 units, 15,058 units, 46,475 units, 39,515 units and 23,503 units. In the Ocean series, sales for Seal, Destroyer 05, and Dolphin were 7,473 units, 9,101 units and 24,956 units.
Tesla’s report showed that in the third quarter of 2022, its global cumulative sales volume was 343,830 units, up 3% year on year, including 325,200 units for Model 3/Y and 18,700 units for Model S/X.
Compared with Tesla, BYD’s cumulative sales of new energy passenger vehicles in the third quarter reached 537,164 units, up 187.01% year on year. That means BYD overwhelmingly led the global new energy vehicle market in the third quarter by nearly 200,000 units.
Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of CPCA, said in a statement on October 2 that, according to statistics up to August, BYD and China’s new energy vehicles have made outstanding achievements worldwide. Among them, BYD’s global market share remained at more than 7% from 2017 to 2021, and has risen to 11% in 2022. Meanwhile, from July to August 2022, China’s NEV shares accounted for 69% of the global market.
SEE ALSO: BYD Auto’s Best-Selling EV Models
Other Chinese EV makers also reported their sales in September. GAC Aion sold 30,016 new energy vehicles in September, a year-on-year growth of 121%, which is also the first time the company’s monthly sales exceeded 30,000 units. NETA delivered 18,005 vehicles in September, up 134% year on year, while achieving its 27th consecutive year-on-year growth.
Li Auto‘s delivery data showed an improvement from the month before, shaking off a slump caused by model replacement. The latest data showed that it delivered 11,531 vehicles in September, up 62.5% year-on-year. The deliveries included 10,123 L9s, the company’s flagship six-seat, smart SUV for families, which only recently began deliveries.
Deliveries by Leapmotor, which went public in Hong Kong on September 29, slowed in September after accelerating in the months before the company’s listing. A total of 11,039 new vehicles were delivered in September, a year-on-year increase of more than 200%. Meanwhile, its C01 was officially launched on September 28, the eve of the Hong Kong listing, after which the company announced that orders for the new vehicle already exceeded 100,000.
NIO, which has the highest model price among mainstream EV companies, delivered 10,878 new vehicles in September, up 29.3% year on year. The delivery of NIO‘s new model ET5 started on September 30. On October 8, NIO will hold an event in Berlin to further promote its brand in the European market.
XPeng delivered 8,468 new vehicles in September, down 18.7% from a year earlier. The company unveiled its new G9 on September 21, which was designed to rival models released by BMW and Audi, but was soon after subject to public scrutiny when the company began to quietly cut prices. The first batch of 184 XPeng G9s was delivered in September, and the model’s deliveries are expected to accelerate in October.
The deliveries of AITO, a brand jointly created by Seres and Huawei, reached 10,142 units in September, the second consecutive month with deliveries exceeding 10,000 units.
New energy vehicle companies are sprinting into the final quarter of this year. The National Day holiday, the last long holiday of this calendar year, has become a bit of a battlefield for them. Tesla insiders told Yicai that the Amercian EV maker has launched multiple promotions in the Chinese mainland market to promote consumption. NIO and Li Auto delivered vehicles for display and test driving to stores on the first day of the holiday, which also drew a large number of customers to their stores.
BYD's Q3 Vehicle Sales Surpass Tesla - Pandaily
Chinese automaker BYD outsold Tesla by nearly 200,000 vehicles globally in the third quarter of 2022, according to the latest data released by the two companies.
pandaily.com