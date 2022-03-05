BYD’s February EV deliveries grow 750% from last year · TechNode Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday reported strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in February, with the delivery of 88,283 vehicles, up from 10,355 EVs during the same period in 2021. The Warren Buffett-backed auto giant is accelerating its shift to green energy vehicles, selling just 2,795 gasoline...

Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday reported strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in February, with the delivery of 88,283 vehicles, a more than sevenfold increase from the same period in 2021. The Warren Buffett-backed auto giant is accelerating its shift to green energy vehicles, selling just 2,795 gasoline cars last month, a yearly decrease of about 74%. By comparison, fellow auto giant SAIC on Thursday posted EV sales of 45,267 units in February, up 48.42% from last year. [BYD release, in Chinese]