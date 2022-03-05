What's new

BYD’s February EV deliveries grow 750% from last year

BYD’s February EV deliveries grow 750% from last year · TechNode

Chinese automaker BYD on Thursday reported strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in February, with the delivery of 88,283 vehicles, a more than sevenfold increase from the same period in 2021. The Warren Buffett-backed auto giant is accelerating its shift to green energy vehicles, selling just 2,795 gasoline cars last month, a yearly decrease of about 74%. By comparison, fellow auto giant SAIC on Thursday posted EV sales of 45,267 units in February, up 48.42% from last year. [BYD release, in Chinese]
 

