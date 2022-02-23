What's new

BYD zooms past Tesla in China's electric-car market

BYD zooms past Tesla in China's electric-car market​

TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writerFebruary 23, 2022 13:42 JST

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese automaker BYD sold more electric and hybrid vehicles in China last year than Tesla, new industry figures show, with a surge of growth that puts it on track to doubling sales in 2022.

Middle-of-the-road prices fuel Chinese automaker's growth, but profit lags
五菱汽车 Guangxi Wuling motor has one of the best selling EV. Cost only 5k USD.


