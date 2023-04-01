Hamartia Antidote
BYD, World’s Largest EV Maker will Use Nvidia Chips to Power Autonomous Driving - Gizmochina
BYD and Nvidia partner to integrate advanced compute platform in Dynasty and Ocean EVs, enhancing vehicle intelligence.
www.gizmochina.com
BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, has announced an extended partnership with Nvidia, a frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI) and computing. The collaboration will involve the use of Nvidia’s advanced centralized compute platform across various models in BYD’s forthcoming Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs. This joint venture aims to bring safe, intelligent, and software-defined vehicles to the market. Here are the details…
BYD and NVIDIA Partner to Revolutionize Electric Vehicles with Software-Defined SolutionsRishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at Nvidia, applauded the ongoing partnership with BYD and the industry’s confidence in the centralized compute platform as a future-proof solution for intelligent vehicles. Both companies share the belief that future cars will transition from numerous embedded controllers to high-performance centralized computers, delivering and enhancing functionalities through software updates throughout a car’s life.
The compute capabilities of the centralized compute platform are essential for diverse, real-time sensor processing. It provides automakers with the necessary resources to develop and support new software-driven services for the entire life of the vehicle. Since entering production last year, the platform has become the transportation industry’s go-to AI engine for EVs, robotaxis, shuttles, and trucks.
Designed to meet strict industry safety standards, the scalable compute platform can perform up to 254 trillion operations per second. This power enables it to run AI cockpits and automated driving functions simultaneously while operating numerous deep neural networks, ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability.
In addition to adopting NVIDIA’s centralized compute platform for its EV fleets, BYD announced earlier this year its collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance the in-vehicle experience by integrating cloud gaming services into its vehicles. BYD has already made a significant impact in the industry with groundbreaking technologies like the Blade Battery, super hybrid technology, and the e-platform. As of February 2023, the company has sold more than 3.7 million EVs worldwide, creating an enhanced mobility experience for consumers.
To learn more about the latest technology breakthroughs in the automotive industry and beyond, watch the keynote speech by NVIDIA’s founder and CEO at the GTC conference. Register for the GTC event free of charge to attend a variety of sessions featuring NVIDIA and other mobility leaders.