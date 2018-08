BYD Canada to deliver 9 electric buses to Montréal and Longueuil

STAGECOACH REVEALS AMBITIOUS £56M PLANS TO DELIVER EUROPE'S BIGGEST INVESTMENT IN ELECTRIC BUSES FOR GREATER MANCHESTER

Proposal for new 105-vehicle fleet of zero emissions buses and associated infrastructure

Green e-buses could be introduced between 2019 and 2020 under new partnership plans

Initiative backed by Mayor of Greater Manchester, TfGM and other local organisations

Huge boost for region's air quality, economy and communities, plus UK manufacturing

Application for support funding from Government's Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme

Partnership best and quickest route to securing improvements to region's bus network

BYD & ADL To Deliver 37 Double Decker Electric Buses To London



The partnership between Chinese BYD and British Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) continues and recently fruited with another big order for electric buses in London.