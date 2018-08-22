BYD to deliver a fleet of all-electric trucks to San Francisco Goodwill

We are getting a lot of electric truck news today. After Nikola Motors suing Tesla Semi and Peterbilt starting its electric truck program, now BYD starts delivering a fleet of all-electric trucks to San Francisco Goodwill at the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA. Stella Li, President of BYD Motors, made the announcement: “We are eager to deliver the first electric delivery truck for SFGoodwill, an organization that creates thousands of jobs and improves the quality of life in our communities. Our reliable zero-emissions technology will be a great addition to their operations,” They delivered the first of eleven commercial delivery trucks being built for the non-profit at the unveiling of the new BYD T7 battery-electric medium-duty truck at the ACT Expo where they took donations for San Francisco Goodwill. The BYD T7 is over 20’ long and has a GVWR of 23,600 lbs. It features a 175 kWh battery capacity and has an estimated range of 124 miles with minimal battery degradation, according to the company. William Rogers, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin, commented on the acquisition of the trucks: “Today is an exciting milestone for SFGoodwill. Collecting donated goods to create local jobs and take pressure off our landfills is integral to Goodwill’s mission. This zero-emission fleet of eleven electric trucks will reduce local emissions, improve air quality and demonstrate Goodwill’s commitment to improving the communities we serve.” The deployment of electric trucks is growing rapidly in California compared to other states thanks to incentives from the California Climate Investments program. In this case, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District also helped Goodwill acquire the BYD trucks. https://electrek.co/2018/05/02/byd-all-electric-trucks-fleet-san-francisco-goodwill/