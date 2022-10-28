What's new

BYD sold four times as many vehicles in China as Tesla

BYD sold four times as many vehicles in China as Tesla

REUTERS
Oct 28th 2022 at 12:40PM

SHANGHAI — China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD said its third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by a wider range of product offerings and strong sales that saw it beat Tesla in the world's largest auto market.

BYD's net profit for the July-September quarter reached 5.72 billion yuan ($788.75 million), while that for the first nine months increased 281% to 9.31 billion yuan, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The result was in line with a forecast the company published last week.

Having scrapped gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any other automaker, been able to capitalize on a range of incentives for electric cars offered by China's central and local governments.

The company, which is 19% owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, has also been able to significantly reduce costs per vehicle on the back of robust sales and a broader product range than other EV competitors.

BYD's combined sales of pure electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles increased 250% in the first nine months to 1.2 million units, outpacing a 110% rise for the overall EV segment. Tesla sold just over 318,000 electric vehicles in China during the first nine months of the year.

BYD sold four times as many vehicles in China as Tesla - Autoblog

China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD said third-quarter net profit jumped 350% from a year ago, helped by strong sales that saw it beat Tesla.
