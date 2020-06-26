BYD sold fewer all-electric cars than before the pandemic

BYD Han's sales volume was 8,386,

On July 5th, BYD Automobile announced its sales data for June. The cumulative sales of new cars was 49,765, a year-on-year increase of 52.5% and a month-on-month increase of 10.2%. Among them, the sales volume of new energy vehicles was 40,116, a year-on-year increase of 207.1%.From the perspective of sales, the sales of pure electric vehicles were 20,016, and the sales of plug-in hybrid models were 20,100, accounting for a similar proportion.In terms of specific models,continuing to lead the domestic medium and large sedan market."BTW That doesn't even breakout out just the 100% EV model..Now at the 1 year mark and I think we can declare it a failure...that is according to the logic Beast was using a year ago for Tesla sales...