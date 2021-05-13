BYD sold 25,662 NEV in China in April, Tesla only sold 11671

autonews.gasgoo.com
BYD boasts 60.48% YoY leap in Jan.-Apr. 2021 sales
2-3 minutes
Shanghai (Gasgoo)- BYD Company Limited said its new vehicle sales reached 45,234 units in April 2021, surging 42.21% year on year, while growing 10.82% month on month, according to the company's latest monthly sales results.
Regarding year-to-date performance, the automaker sold 149,379 vehicles in the Jan.-Apr. period, posting a substantial increase of 60.48% from the year earlier. As of April 2021, BYD had seen its monthly sales rise year over year for ten consecutive months.
With 25,662 vehicles sold, BYD’s new energy vehicle (NEV) business scored a 97.48% year-on-year sales surge in April, thanks to the precipitous rise in the PV sales. Among the new energy PVs sold last month, there were 16,114 BEVs (+61.69% YoY) and 8,920 PHEVs (+288.5% YoY). However, CV sales fell 14.32% to only 628 units.
At the Auto Shanghai 2021, BYD announced the Tang DM-i officially hit the market, which came with three trim levels with prices ranging from 189,800 yuan ($29,505) and 216,800 yuan ($33,700) after subsidies.
Built on the BYD DM-i platform, the new model is powered by a plug-in hybrid system combining with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motor, and uses a lithium ion phosphate “Blade Battery”.
Meanwhile, BYD also launched the e-platform 3.0, which is designed for the next-generation high-performance smart EVs. The EA1, the all-new full-electric hatchback BYD unveiled at the Auto Shanghai, is built on this platform.
BYD's oil-fueled vehicle sales in April climbed 4.03% from the previous year to 19,572 units. To be specific, SUV sales dropped 13.73% to 13,004 units, while sedan sales shot up 160.06% to 5,633 units.
--
Tesla sold 25,845 locally made vehicles in April, down from 35,478 units in March, data from China’s Passenger Car Association released Tuesday show. However of those April sales, 14,174 EVs were exported, due in part to demand from the European market, PCA said. The car body didn’t release Tesla China export data for March or February, and the company only started shipping abroad late last year.
---
NIO delivers 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2% from March
Phate ZhangMay 1, 2021
Chinese electric carmaker NIO delivered 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2 percent from March, as chip shortages put constraints on its production capacity. The figure was up 125.1 percent from a year ago.
The company delivered 1,523 ES8s, 3,163 ES6s, and 2,416 EC6s in April.
---
tesla powah is fading fast in china, much faster than apple
BYD boasts 60.48% YoY leap in Jan.-Apr. 2021 sales
2-3 minutes
Shanghai (Gasgoo)- BYD Company Limited said its new vehicle sales reached 45,234 units in April 2021, surging 42.21% year on year, while growing 10.82% month on month, according to the company's latest monthly sales results.
Regarding year-to-date performance, the automaker sold 149,379 vehicles in the Jan.-Apr. period, posting a substantial increase of 60.48% from the year earlier. As of April 2021, BYD had seen its monthly sales rise year over year for ten consecutive months.
With 25,662 vehicles sold, BYD’s new energy vehicle (NEV) business scored a 97.48% year-on-year sales surge in April, thanks to the precipitous rise in the PV sales. Among the new energy PVs sold last month, there were 16,114 BEVs (+61.69% YoY) and 8,920 PHEVs (+288.5% YoY). However, CV sales fell 14.32% to only 628 units.
At the Auto Shanghai 2021, BYD announced the Tang DM-i officially hit the market, which came with three trim levels with prices ranging from 189,800 yuan ($29,505) and 216,800 yuan ($33,700) after subsidies.
Built on the BYD DM-i platform, the new model is powered by a plug-in hybrid system combining with a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motor, and uses a lithium ion phosphate “Blade Battery”.
Meanwhile, BYD also launched the e-platform 3.0, which is designed for the next-generation high-performance smart EVs. The EA1, the all-new full-electric hatchback BYD unveiled at the Auto Shanghai, is built on this platform.
BYD's oil-fueled vehicle sales in April climbed 4.03% from the previous year to 19,572 units. To be specific, SUV sales dropped 13.73% to 13,004 units, while sedan sales shot up 160.06% to 5,633 units.
--
Tesla China Sales Falter With Exports Robust on Demand in Europe
Tesla Inc. sales in China dropped last month, a worrying trend amid stepped up criticism of the U.S. automaker. But exports of its China-made electric cars were robust, an encouraging sign there’s increasing demand in Europe.
www.bloomberg.com
---
NIO delivers 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2% from March
Phate ZhangMay 1, 2021
Chinese electric carmaker NIO delivered 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2 percent from March, as chip shortages put constraints on its production capacity. The figure was up 125.1 percent from a year ago.
The company delivered 1,523 ES8s, 3,163 ES6s, and 2,416 EC6s in April.
NIO delivers 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2% from March - CnEVPost
NIO delivered 7,102 vehicles in April, down 2 percent from March, as chip shortages put constraints on its production capacity. The figure was up 125.1 percent from a year ago.
cnevpost.com
---
tesla powah is fading fast in china, much faster than apple
Last edited: