BYD said to supply 'blade battery' to Tesla next year

BYD said to supply 'blade battery' to Tesla next year
BYD will supply its "blade battery" to Tesla in the second quarter of next year, local Chinese media cls.cn said Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The Tesla model with the "blade battery" is now in the C sample testing phase, the brief report said.
BYD said it had "no comment", according to the report.

The "blade battery", unveiled in March last year, is a power battery that BYD claims will not catch fire, and was first used in the flagship Han EV model.

The battery has not previously been available to other companies due to capacity constraints. But recent indications are that its capacity has increased significantly, and the company is still building a lot of new battery capacity.

Late last month, Jiemian.com reported that BYD's entire pure electric car lineup is now equipped with blade battery.
BYD also said it is now aggressively expanding capacity to handle future sales increases and supply to external customers, the report said.

In April, the second phase of BYD's power battery production base project was launched, with six new blade battery production lines to be built, according to Chongqing Daily.

The first and second phases will have an annual production capacity of 35GWh at full capacity and an annual output value of 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion), the report said.

On July 15, BYD and the government of Changchun, Jilin Province in northeast China, and FAW Group signed an investment cooperation agreement to establish a power battery production base in Changchun.

On Aug. 3, BYD set up a new battery company in China's eastern Anhui province, according to data provider Qichacha.
The company is called Wuwei Fudi Battery Co. Its business scope covers battery manufacturing and sales, research and development of new material technologies, and manufacturing, sales and research and development of electronic special materials.

Tesla is reportedly going to buy BYD's new 'blade batteries' in an unlikely partnership

Tesla is said to have entered into an agreement to buy BYD’s new “blade batteries” in a partnership that not many people would have predicted. Last year, BYD, a China-based electric vehicle and battery company, introduced its new bladed battery cell. The new cells use LFP chemistry, but the new...
BYD sold 50,492 NEVs in July, up 234% from a year ago
BYD's new energy vehicle sales in July were 50,492 units, up 234 percent from a year ago and 22 percent from June.

So far this year, BYD has sold 205,071 new energy vehicles, an increase of 170.62 percent over the same period last year, it said in an announcement.

BYD sold 50,057 units of new energy passenger vehicles and 435 units of commercial vehicles in July.
It sold 24,996 battery electric vehicles and 25,061 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in July.

Li Yunfei, general manager of BYD's passenger vehicle brand and public relations division, said in early June that the company's new energy vehicle sales will surpass Tesla China in June and is expected to become the global new energy vehicle champion within the year.

BYD sold 41,366 new energy vehicles in June, up 192 percent from the same month last year and 26 percent from May.

By comparison, according to the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla China's wholesale sales in June were 33,155 units, up about 122 percent year-over-year.
 
