BYD said to supply 'blade battery' to Tesla next year

BYD sold 50,492 NEVs in July, up 234% from a year ago - CnEVPost

Phate Zhang

BYD's new energy vehicle sales in July were 50,492 units, up 234 percent from a year ago and 22 percent from June.



So far this year, BYD has sold 205,071 new energy vehicles, an increase of 170.62 percent over the same period last year, it said in an announcement.



BYD sold 50,057 units of new energy passenger vehicles and 435 units of commercial vehicles in July.

It sold 24,996 battery electric vehicles and 25,061 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in July.



Li Yunfei, general manager of BYD's passenger vehicle brand and public relations division, said in early June that the company's new energy vehicle sales will surpass Tesla China in June and is expected to become the global new energy vehicle champion within the year.



BYD sold 41,366 new energy vehicles in June, up 192 percent from the same month last year and 26 percent from May.



By comparison, according to the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla China's wholesale sales in June were 33,155 units, up about 122 percent year-over-year.