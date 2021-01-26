What's new

BYD reportedly to buy Aston Martin at valuation of $5.7 billion

TaiShang

TaiShang

BYD reportedly to buy Aston Martin at valuation of $5.7 billion - cnEVpost

Chinese automaker BYD is preparing to buy Aston Martin at a valuation of 37 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) and help the British luxury car brand achieve full electrification, mydrivers.com quoted rumors as saying.
Chinese automaker BYD is preparing to buy Aston Martin at a valuation of 37 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) and help the British luxury car brand achieve full electrification, mydrivers.com quoted rumors as saying.

Aston Martin has only just turned a profit, while BYD's market capitalization has exceeded RMB 600 billion ($9.27 billion), so BYD does have the strength to acquire it, the report noted.

As a top British sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin has been in a financial crisis in recent years due to poor sales and other factors and has even been rumored to be acquired.

Previously Mercedes-Benz had signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Aston Martin and will provide Aston Martin with new Mercedes-Benz technology and car parts, including the next generation of hybrid and electric drive system.

In other words, if the rumors of BYD acquiring Aston Martin come true, BYD will also indirectly get the technology from Aston Martin in the future.

But so far, the authenticity of the rumor remains in doubt, the report said, adding that BYD insiders responded that they had not heard of the matter.

Aston Martin plans to officially launch its first all-electric model in 2026, which will be based on Mercedes-Benz's large all-electric vehicle platform, the EVA platform.


B

Beast

BYD need aston martin technology? The future belong to EV and BYD is one of the leader for EV with cutting edge blade battery that offer ultra safety and faster charging than lithium ion one.

I think BYD just need the branding of Aston Martin to go upstream of luxury sports car.

More like Aston Martin need BYD expertise in EV to progress in future.
 
R

Ray02589

Good purchase if it proceeds. The Aston Martin brand is iconic and an easy purchase for any EV manufacturer with a sky-high valuation such as BYD. I would not be surprised if another like NIO jumps in.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

Well, sometime these takeover turn into junk standing . Like TATA took over Land Rover ...it turn into junk.... it was garbage before but now totally junk ... same fate with Jaguar ...
 
GS Zhou

GS Zhou

Beast said:
BYD need aston martin technology? The future belong to EV and BYD is one of the leader for EV with cutting edge blade battery that offer ultra safety and faster charging than lithium ion one.

I think BYD just need the branding of Aston Martin to go upstream of luxury sports car.

More like Aston Martin need BYD expertise in EV to progress in future.
Imagine the BYD Han with the Aston Martin logo. Han today is only priced at RMB 250k; with the Aston Martin logo, it could be easily jumping to RMB 2.5 million.
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

BYD should really come up with a seperate brand for their EV line, let's say "Dynasty". The brand "BYD" is more of a liability than asset for anything above $30K.
 
B

Beast

Dungeness said:
BYD should really come up with a seperate brand for their EV line, let's say "Dynasty". The brand "BYD" is more of a liability than asset for anything above $30K.
Maybe BYD is trying to be the next toyota for EV. The brand is quite ok but more to solve alot of bottleneck issue for EV like having much faster charging. We have seen mileage not having any issue anymore with some even out range petrol car.
 
T

tman786

This will be a great move by BYD. Large car companies are positioning themselves for the electric car market and already BYD is a pioneer in this area.

I purchased a new Volvo as it's owned by geely motors and it's a great car. Quality, luxury and we'll built.

As a Pakistani, I thought I rather support Chinese brands over western brands.

Pak - China dosti zindabad!
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

Beast said:
BYD need aston martin technology? The future belong to EV and BYD is one of the leader for EV with cutting edge blade battery that offer ultra safety and faster charging than lithium ion one.

I think BYD just need the branding of Aston Martin to go upstream of luxury sports car.

More like Aston Martin need BYD expertise in EV to progress in future.
Yes. I am wondering what technology can Aston Martin offers to BYD?
Thirsty ICE technology?
BYD only wanted Aston Martin brand name.
:sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
 
