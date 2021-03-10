BYD Qin PLUS EV with 600km range coming - CnEVPost The model features the same style front as BYD's flagship electric car, the Han EV, and looks like a smaller version of the Han EV.

The Qin PLUS compact sedan with BYD's DM-i super hybrid system was launched this Monday. Now, an electric version of it is coming too.The model features the same style front as BYD's flagship electric car, the Han EV, and looks like a smaller version of the Han EV.The Qin PLUS EV measures 4765/1837/1515mm in length, width and height respectively, with a wheelbase of 2715mm.Depending on the model, the car will be offered with accessories such as wing trim, side marker lights, and sunroof.The Qin PLUS EV is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate blade battery and a permanent magnet synchronous motor model TZ200XSK, which has a maximum power of 135kW.The battery cell of the blade battery adopts a laminated structure and ceramic coating, which, together with the high-temperature resistance of the lithium iron phosphate material itself, has a high level of safety.