BYD Overtakes VW as World's Third Most Valuable Listed Carmaker

BYD Overtakes VW as World's Third Most Valuable Listed Carmaker

(Yicai Global) Nov. 22 -- Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD surpassed Volkswagen as the world's third most valuable listed automaker today, just days after the German firm retook the ranking from US startup Rivian.

BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares [SHE: 002594] closed 4.8 percent higher at CNY311 (USD48.73), giving it a market cap of CNY905.37 billion (USD141.86 billion), exceeding VW at EUR119.05 billion (USD134 billion).

BYD has seen a surge in sales this year, particularly for its new-energy cars. The Shenzhen-based firm sold 88,900 units last month, up nearly 91 percent from a year before, of which 80,000, or nearly 90 percent, were NEVs. Sales totaled 538,700 in the first 10 months, up almost 73 percent from the same period last year.

BYD is also engaged in auto parts, and based on data from South Korean consultancy SNE Research, it ranked fourth worldwide among battery producers in September this year, with a 2.9-gigawatt capacity, taking up 9 percent of the market.

Rivian Automotive, a US electric vehicle startup, had surged up the valuation rankings after going public. It became more valuable than VW as the shares [NYSE: RIVN] closed up 15 percent at USD172 on Nov. 16, giving it a market cap of USD146.7 billion. But VW managed to retake the title as Rivian has slid back since Nov. 18.

Worth more than USD1 trillion, Tesla is still way ahead of other publicly traded automakers, with Toyota Motor in second place at USD258.5 billion. The jostling among BYD, VW and Rivian is expected to continue

www.yicaiglobal.com

www.yicaiglobal.com
 
carnewschina.com

BYD Song Pro comes as a DM-i hybrid with a 1090km range - CarNewsChina.com

carnewschina.com


BYD continues electrification of its ICE models as NEVs sell like hotcakes in China. So now Song Pro comes as a DM-i PHEV. BYD labels its new hybrid cars with a DM-i tag, so the new car’s name is Song Pro DM-i (2022).

DM-i is also the name of the hybrid power system. DM stands for the dual motor. Although it is a plug-in hybrid, it is more inclined to Toyota’s ‘dual engine’ technology (HSD). The electric motor helps ICE in the process of starting, accelerating, and coasting. It provides a small amount of power. It allows both ICE and the electric motor to work together to save fuel.


As PHEVs are still trendy in China, so let’s have a look at this little dragon. As the newest vehicle in the imperial series, the Song Pro kept using the Dragon Face design in the front end.


BYD Song Pro DM-i uses a more subtle design in the front than Song Plus; the intake grille looks more robust and rigid than Song Plus. Also, the eagle scratch shape lamp with a sharp edges engine hood design makes Song Pro look more aggressive.


A cured and straight waistline across the side of the entire vehicle to the taillights, in designer’s words, “A flying dragon.”

Song Pro DM-i dimensions are 4650/1860/1700 mm with 2712 wheelbases. It is quite a regular vehicle size among the competitors.


The tail design is similar to its brother Song Plus.


Interior features a 15.6 inches central control display in the middle of the dashboard with the BYD newest DiLink 4.0 AI online system, providing a multiple entertainment environment and the overall vehicle OTA functions. The glove box, center storage box, and handles use soft materials covered, providing a comfortable drive feeling. The color for the interior also brings a new style shaped the Song Pro DM-i in a surprise view which kylin brown + heaven grey.

The writer’s body height is 178 cm, and sitting in the Song Pro did not feel any crowded and pressure. The Song Pro is more suitable for Asian people for the inner space.


The power system, Song Pro, has a famous 1.5L plug-in hybrid engine connected with the EHS system. The power is 173kW, 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 secs. To provide a comfortable drive feeling, it equips with a CVT-type gearbox
 
BYD has huge branding and styling problem, good luck selling those corny named ugly cars outside of China.
 
SaadH said:
BYD has huge branding and styling problem, good luck selling those corny named ugly cars outside of China.
Thanks for your sourgrape comment. There are other BYD which looks good like Han and E2.

BYD is not like Tesla , selling on hype or branding. BYD is selling technology like electric motor, blade battery ,IGBT chips and is the only EV car maker with full supplier chain which means their car are better Intergrated.

They are trying to be the Toyota of EV and not Ferrari. Their car are mostly affordable , not luxury.
 
