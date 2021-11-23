BYD Overtakes VW as World's Third Most Valuable Listed Carmaker

BYD Song Pro comes as a DM-i hybrid with a 1090km range - CarNewsChina.com BYD continues electrification of its ICE models as NEVs sell like hotcakes in China. So now Song Pro comes as a DM-i PHEV. BYD labels its new hybrid cars with a DM-i tag, so the new car’s name is Song Pro DM-i (2022). DM-i is also the name of the hybrid power system. DM stands […]

BYD continues electrification of its ICE models as NEVs sell like hotcakes in China. So now Song Pro comes as a DM-i PHEV. BYD labels its new hybrid cars with a DM-i tag, so the new car’s name is Song Pro DM-i (2022).DM-i is also the name of the hybrid power system. DM stands for the dual motor. Although it is a plug-in hybrid, it is more inclined to Toyota’s ‘dual engine’ technology (HSD). The electric motor helps ICE in the process of starting, accelerating, and coasting. It provides a small amount of power. It allows both ICE and the electric motor to work together to save fuel.As PHEVs are still trendy in China, so let’s have a look at this little dragon. As the newest vehicle in the imperial series, the Song Pro kept using the Dragon Face design in the front end.BYD Song Pro DM-i uses a more subtle design in the front than Song Plus; the intake grille looks more robust and rigid than Song Plus. Also, the eagle scratch shape lamp with a sharp edges engine hood design makes Song Pro look more aggressive.A cured and straight waistline across the side of the entire vehicle to the taillights, in designer’s words, “A flying dragon.”Song Pro DM-i dimensions are 4650/1860/1700 mm with 2712 wheelbases. It is quite a regular vehicle size among the competitors.The tail design is similar to its brother Song Plus.Interior features a 15.6 inches central control display in the middle of the dashboard with the BYD newest DiLink 4.0 AI online system, providing a multiple entertainment environment and the overall vehicle OTA functions. The glove box, center storage box, and handles use soft materials covered, providing a comfortable drive feeling. The color for the interior also brings a new style shaped the Song Pro DM-i in a surprise view which kylin brown + heaven grey.The writer’s body height is 178 cm, and sitting in the Song Pro did not feel any crowded and pressure. The Song Pro is more suitable for Asian people for the inner space.The power system, Song Pro, has a famous 1.5L plug-in hybrid engine connected with the EHS system. The power is 173kW, 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 secs. To provide a comfortable drive feeling, it equips with a CVT-type gearbox