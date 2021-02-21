What's new

BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car

BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car - CnEVPost

The BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car quick application services, Zhao Changjiang, BYD auto sales general manager, said on February 21 on Weibo.
The BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car quick application services, Zhao Changjiang, BYD auto sales general manager, said on February 21 on Weibo.

HMS for Car is Huawei's cloud service solution for automobiles, including the in-car application market, Huawei Smart Assistant, and other functions.

Quick application services allow apps to run on the car's center console without installation. It has the advantages of Android applications with good experience and powerful functions, as well as HTML5 which requires no installation and takes up less storage and can be updated automatically.

HMS for Car is based on HMS through the AI scene engine combined with Huawei's ecological resources to provide users with accurate and rich content and services for travel scenarios, helping cars evolve from transportation to intelligent terminals, Huawei said.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said on the same day that Huawei has started cooperation with Mercedes-Benz and HMS for Car quick application services will be on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.


Yu said, HMS for Car as a smart car cloud service solution, based on Huawei terminal cloud services rich application ecology, will continue to provide users with a high-quality driving experience.



