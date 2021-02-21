BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car - CnEVPost The BYD Han series will soon be equipped with Huawei's HMS for Car quick application services, Zhao Changjiang, BYD auto sales general manager, said on February 21 on Weibo.

Quick application services allow apps to run on the car's center console without installation. It has the advantages of Android applications with good experience and powerful functions, as well as HTML5 which requires no installation and takes up less storage and can be updated automatically.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said on the same day that HMS for Car as a smart car cloud service solution, based on Huawei terminal cloud services rich application ecology, will continue to provide users with a high-quality driving experience.