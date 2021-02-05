What's new

BYD Han sells 12,103 units in January, above 10,000 for 3 consecutive months

TaiShang

TaiShang

BYD said on February 4 that it sold 12,103 units of BYD Han in January, the third consecutive month of sales above 10,000 units.

Sales of the model increased 0.12 percent in January compared to December, and 52,659 units have been sold since its launch in July 2020.

BYD said on February 3 that new energy vehicle sales in January were 20,178 units, up 182.88 percent year-on-year, while fuel vehicle sales were 22,223 units, up 23.19 percent year-on-year.

BYD Tang sold 2,551 units in January, with Tang EV up 251.3% sequentially; BYD Song sold 16,682 units in January, with Song MAX DM up 312.8% year-on-year; BYD e series sold 1,449 units in January.


The Qin Plus with DM-i plug-in hybrid system is available for pre-sale from RMB107,800 ($16,648), with fuel consumption of 0.7L/100km and a combined range of 1,245km.

The Qin Plus, Tang and Song Plus, all models equipped with DM-i hybrid, will start delivery in March this year.

BYD's share price rose nearly three times last year, and BYD now has a share price of RMB 253 in China's A-share market, with a market capitalization of RMB 723.9 billion, making it already the fourth highest market capitalization car company in the world.


Beast

I heard BYD Han production line is max. The reason why it always keep at around 10000 units is more due to the production line capacity rather than demand is keep at 10000 units every month. Sure they could increase capacity but over capacity will be a problem in future.
 
