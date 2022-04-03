BYD Han family sells 12,359 units in March [Han EV ~10,178], Dolphin at 10,501

BYD Han family sells 12,359 units in March, Dolphin at 10,501 - CnEVPost The BYD Song family sold 26,729 units in March, and the Qin family 24,797 units.

After announcing the vehicle sales data for March, BYD (OTCMKTS: BYDDY, HKG: 1211) released the breakdown figures for each model.BYD's flagship Han family of sedans sold 12,359 units in March, up 20 percent year-on-year and up 33 percent from 9,290 units in February.The BYD Han family includes the all-electric version, Han EV, and the hybrid model, Han DM. Late last month, two new variants of Han DM - Han DM-i and Han DM-p - went on pre-sale, with deliveries yet to begin.The company said Han DM sales in March were up 524.9 percent from February, without releasing specific figures.But given that the Han DM sold 349 units in February, that means the model sold 2,181 units in March, which also means the Han EV sold 10,178 units in March.The Dolphin, the first model of BYD's all-electric e-platform 3.0, sold 10,501 units in March, up 22.6 percent from February.BYD officially launched the Dolphin at the Chengdu auto show on August 29, 2021, when it was priced at RMB93,800 ($14,660) - RMB121,800 after subsidies.The company's Yuan family sold 12,881 units in March and has accumulated sales of 260,000 units to date. BYD made the Yuan Plus, the first SUV in e-platform 3.0, available in China on February 19.Highly vaunted "Blade battery" Han EV sales still going nowhere after almost 2 years but the Dolphin may finally be the upcoming thing instead.