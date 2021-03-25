This is why BYD Han EV is a hot seller in China - CnEVPost

cnevpost.comTom Kang Special Author Posts 128Comments 02 minutesThe BYD Han EV has sold more than 10,000 units for three consecutive months, thanks to its specifications and offline stores in China, local media Chedongxi.com reported on Tuesday.In the first two months of the year, the Han EV ranked third in the number of new private EVs insured in China, behind the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV and the Tesla Model 3.Han EV is targeting the premium car market in China where the only EVs priced between RMB 200,000 ($30,657) and 300,000 are Han EV, Tesla Model 3, and XPeng P7.When compared with the other two, salespeople will emphasize the Han EV's higher charge and discharge times, greater interior space, and better value for money, Chedongxi.com said after visiting BYD dealers.Three BYD stores in Beijing held side-by-side comparisons and test drives of the Han EV and Tesla Model 3.Some stores set up a comparison sign next to the Han EV's display car, allowing users to compare the specifications of the Tesla Model 3 and Han EV.One store in Beijing said the Han EV's monthly sales exceeded 200 units, and when sales were good the monthly sales for the whole of Beijing exceeded 5,000 units.In contrast, Tesla has been questioned by users many times in China because of problems including runaway and spontaneous combustion.All things considered, consumers are under the impression that this car offers better value for money and better safety than its competitors, making it one of BYD's most popular luxury cars, the report said.