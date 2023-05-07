BYD & Geely Continue To Lead The Way In Israel BEV Sales - CleanTechnica BYD and Geely continue to lead the way in Israel’s BEV market. In April, BYD sold 1,377 units, most of which were the BYD Atto 3. The BYD Tang and the Han are now also available in Israel and they each registered some decent numbers there, with the Han getting close to 100 units and […]

BYD and Geely continue to lead the way in Israel’s BEV market. In April, BYD sold 1,377 units, most of which were the BYD Atto 3. The BYD Tang and the Han are now also available in Israel and they each registered some decent numbers there, with the Han getting close to 100 units and the Tang selling just over 150 units.Geely kept its second place position, selling 527 units in April. It was followed by Hyundai, with 260 units. Mercedes-Benz was in fourth place, with 144 units, and Skoda was in fifth position, with 139 BEVs sold in April.One other highlight was the fact that BYD was in fourth place on the overall market in April, only behind Hyundai, which sold 3,099 units; Kia, which sold just over 2,600 units; and Toyota’s 2,099 units in April. Will BYD overtake Toyota in May sales? Let’s wait and find out next month.Israel BEV Sales January–AprilThe Israeli market is starting to make some significant progress, as illustrated by the number of BEVs sold so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, 19,982 BEVs have been sold in Israel out of a total of 120,503 vehicles across all drivetrains. That means 16.6% of all cars sold so far this year in Israel are BEVs!BYD tops the charts for the year so far, with 7,229 BEVs sold during the period. Geely is in second place again with 3,629 units, then Hyundai is in third place with 2,012 units sold. Tesla rounds up the top 4 for the year with 1,441 units. That means so far this year, BYD has sold 5 times more BEVs in Israel than Tesla! Of course, Tesla’s shipments to a lot of markets can best be described as irregular. Tesla really needs to ship more units on a more frequent basis to markets like Israel.BYD is doing very well, with essentially one model dominating in the market, the Atto 3. The Han and the Tang are more expensive models but should hopefully start contributing to more sales in the near future. BYD also has more affordable BEVs, such as the Dolphin, as well as the revamped e2 and the potentially game changing Seagull in China. It would be interesting to see how well these new models would do in the Israeli market if they were to be introduced there in the near future.Geely is also adding some more affordable models in China and it would be interesting to see how well they would do there if they are added to the Israeli market. The SAIC, General Motors, and Wuling joint venture (SGMW) has the new Bingo, which landed with a bang in China last month, selling over 16,000 units. Perhaps this is also a model they could introduce in Israel once they activate an export program for it. The Bingo already comes with the Global Silver Badge, meaning potential exports could be on the cards soon.I hope more of these affordable BEVs start getting to global markets as soon as practically possible to really supercharge the transition to electric mobility. As competition heats up in the BEV space, we should start to see this soon.