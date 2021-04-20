What's new

BYD: Factory Tour & Full Range of EVs | FULLY CHARGED

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,007
9
5,110
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
BYD has a very bad reputation when it comes to electric cars

China pulls EVs over standards failures
BYD Auto, Geely among 25 EV makers found with product compliance issues
by Iris Hong



Screen Shot 2021-05-04 at 18.52.04.png

Newcomer XPeng was among NEV makers called in for “talks” with officials.
(ATF) Twenty-five electric vehicle (EV) markers, including big names such as BYD Auto, Geely, BAIC, GAC, Dongfeng and Changan have been summoned by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) for a “talk” about product compliance issues, and some of their products have been terminated or suspended from production.
MIIT’s talk with the EV makers followed an inspection in the past two months that found 27 EV models, including nine passenger cars, 12 minibuses and six trucks, to be non-compliant with national standards. Non-compliance indicates potential safety issues, the ministry said.
Issues found with the passenger cars are related to battery capacity and protection features, the size of the luggage compartment, the specifications of tyres as well as labels and marks, according an inspection report published by the MIIT last month.
Read Related News on ATF
The report shows that the capacity of the luggage compartment of Geely’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, HQ7002BEV15, was not up to standard.
Marks on the backup tyre of BYD Auto’s plug-in hybrid electric sedan, model BYD7150WT5HEV4, were found to be non-compliant.
The over-charge and over-discharge protection specifications of a BEV model of Dongfeng do not meet standards and a BEV model of BAIC was also found with issues with its battery management system.
Correct problems
The auto-makers are required to correct the problems with given deadlines. MIIT also ordered the products with serious issues to be terminated or suspended from production, and the application of some companies’ new EV products to be suspended though it did not name the manufacturers.
The MIIT said it will collaborate with other departments and come up with innovative approaches to continuously supervise the quality of EV products.
China aims for new energy vehicles (NEVs) to account for 20% of all new auto sales by 2025 and by 2035 all new vehicles sold will be “eco-friendly” - with energy-saving vehicles and NEVs accounting for half each.
New entrants in the auto space such as Li Auto, Nio, and Xpeng focus on the premium luxury segment similar to Tesla, and have raised significant venture funding and listed on US exchanges.
NEV race
Traditional car makers, Dongfeng, Changan and SAIC, have also joined the race to introduce premium EV sub-brands. The recent Changan-Huawei and SAIC-Alibaba tie-ups seek synergies between traditional car making with intelligent connectivity.
Property developers are also tapping the EV sector for cross-industry business expansion.
Beijing has shown concern with the overheated investments in the EV sector recently. As MIIT conducted its inspection, China’s state planner also initiated probes into NEV projects across the country last month.
The probes asked specifically for the details of all automotive projects invested by Evergrande Group and Shenzhen Baoneng since 2017, and was aimed at “curbing the chaotic emergence of NEV manufacturing projects,” according to an NDRD document.
The two property developers have both snatched up millions of square metres of land at ultra-low costs while promising local officials to build NEV manufacturing facilities in their regions, according to local media. But both have made slow progress to launch NEV products.
 
P

Paul2

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2018
1,325
3
917
Country
China
Location
China
aziqbal said:
BYD has a very bad reputation when it comes to electric cars
Click to expand...
BYD is by far the best of the bunch, as for this article, that's garbage.

aziqbal said:
The report shows that the capacity of the luggage compartment of Geely’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, HQ7002BEV15, was not up to standard.
Click to expand...
How in the world can somebody comply with this "standard" on a compact sedan? Cut all cars in stock, and weld new extra large rear end to them?

Most of those standards are complete pies in the sky from the time when China didn't even have a car industry, like in late eighties, nineties. There is no way regulators just suddenly awoke to realisation of some random standards not being followed to the letter.

It feels that somebody up north though the EV industry was doing too well, and is now dispatching punches left, and right.

aziqbal said:
The probes asked specifically for the details of all automotive projects invested by Evergrande Group and Shenzhen Baoneng
Click to expand...
And this tells all about it. It's just them doing the cursory shakeup $$$

Unfortunately, it is a very much an Indian style bureaucratic parasitism we though we have left back in eighties-nineties now returning. Things are about to go downhill.
 
Last edited:
Viva_Viet

Viva_Viet

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 26, 2011
7,335
-5
3,458
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
aziqbal said:
BYD has a very bad reputation when it comes to electric cars

China pulls EVs over standards failures
BYD Auto, Geely among 25 EV makers found with product compliance issues
by Iris Hong



View attachment 740392
Newcomer XPeng was among NEV makers called in for “talks” with officials.
(ATF) Twenty-five electric vehicle (EV) markers, including big names such as BYD Auto, Geely, BAIC, GAC, Dongfeng and Changan have been summoned by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) for a “talk” about product compliance issues, and some of their products have been terminated or suspended from production.
MIIT’s talk with the EV makers followed an inspection in the past two months that found 27 EV models, including nine passenger cars, 12 minibuses and six trucks, to be non-compliant with national standards. Non-compliance indicates potential safety issues, the ministry said.
Issues found with the passenger cars are related to battery capacity and protection features, the size of the luggage compartment, the specifications of tyres as well as labels and marks, according an inspection report published by the MIIT last month.
Read Related News on ATF
The report shows that the capacity of the luggage compartment of Geely’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, HQ7002BEV15, was not up to standard.
Marks on the backup tyre of BYD Auto’s plug-in hybrid electric sedan, model BYD7150WT5HEV4, were found to be non-compliant.
The over-charge and over-discharge protection specifications of a BEV model of Dongfeng do not meet standards and a BEV model of BAIC was also found with issues with its battery management system.
Correct problems
The auto-makers are required to correct the problems with given deadlines. MIIT also ordered the products with serious issues to be terminated or suspended from production, and the application of some companies’ new EV products to be suspended though it did not name the manufacturers.
The MIIT said it will collaborate with other departments and come up with innovative approaches to continuously supervise the quality of EV products.
China aims for new energy vehicles (NEVs) to account for 20% of all new auto sales by 2025 and by 2035 all new vehicles sold will be “eco-friendly” - with energy-saving vehicles and NEVs accounting for half each.
New entrants in the auto space such as Li Auto, Nio, and Xpeng focus on the premium luxury segment similar to Tesla, and have raised significant venture funding and listed on US exchanges.
NEV race
Traditional car makers, Dongfeng, Changan and SAIC, have also joined the race to introduce premium EV sub-brands. The recent Changan-Huawei and SAIC-Alibaba tie-ups seek synergies between traditional car making with intelligent connectivity.
Property developers are also tapping the EV sector for cross-industry business expansion.
Beijing has shown concern with the overheated investments in the EV sector recently. As MIIT conducted its inspection, China’s state planner also initiated probes into NEV projects across the country last month.
The probes asked specifically for the details of all automotive projects invested by Evergrande Group and Shenzhen Baoneng since 2017, and was aimed at “curbing the chaotic emergence of NEV manufacturing projects,” according to an NDRD document.
The two property developers have both snatched up millions of square metres of land at ultra-low costs while promising local officials to build NEV manufacturing facilities in their regions, according to local media. But both have made slow progress to launch NEV products.
Click to expand...
Thats why those dangerous BYD cars only can sell around CN market, even VN dont wanna buy dangerous-low quality CN cars :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Huawei’s HarmonyOS-based EV challenges Tesla
Replies
13
Views
484
ILC
ILC
Indos
Indonesian state companies set up EV battery developer
Replies
14
Views
356
Viva_Viet
Viva_Viet
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla leads electric car sale increase in South Korea
Replies
0
Views
250
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla China Reaches Another Milestone: 6,000 Supercharger Installations
Replies
0
Views
112
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
D
Running cars on hydrogen: A look at India’s National Hydrogen Mission
Replies
0
Views
154
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom