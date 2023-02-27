What's new

BYD delivers first batch of electric buses in Hokkaido, Japan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,212
-23
97,633
Country
China
Location
China

BYD delivers first batch of electric buses in Hokkaido, Japan

BYD, the Chinese auto manufacturer, has delivered five electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima in Hokkaido, Japan. The buses will operate as shuttle buses between Hokkaido Ballpark F Village and Japan Railways Kitahiroshima Station, and will start operating from March 14th 2023, when an open game will be held.


Authored by: Atul Bandhu
Updated Feb 27, 2023 | 09:51 AM IST

98262901.jpg

pBYD delivers first batch of electric buses in Japanspan class=redactor-invisible-spacespanp

BYD, the Chinese auto giant, has delivered five electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima in Hokkaido, Japan. The buses will operate as shuttle buses between Hokkaido Ballpark F Village and Japan Railways Kitahiroshima Station, and will start operating from March 14th 2023, when an open game will be held. The buses are black with bright blue lines, with a design that echoes the stadium's design, and can carry up to 80 passengers each. This marks the first delivery of electric buses in Hokkaido by BYD Japan.

Harunari Nishimura, President Hokkaido Bus Company, which is the operator of BYD electric buses, stated that due to the low penetration rate of electric buses in Japan, Hokkaido has almost no relevant experience, so such an introduction is of great significance. The BYD electric buses can contribute to local carbon neutrality and emergency evacuation, according to Maezawa Ken, the executive director and business operation general manager of Fighters Sports & Entertainment, the operator of the village.

Ken also stated that given the variety of BYD models, the company would like to introduce more BYD electric vehicles to promote environmental protection in the future. He also hopes that the arrival of Chinese tourists in Hokkaido can experience traveling by BYD electric buses and feel the atmosphere and charm of baseball games.

Hokkaido Ballpark F Village is located between the city of Sapporo and New Chitose Airport and offers a variety of recreational programs for tourists in Hokkaido. With this move, Japanese companies are showing their willingness to embrace the introduction of electric buses by BYD and highlighting their role in promoting local environmental protection and carbon neutrality.

www.timesnownews.com

BYD delivers first batch of electric buses in Hokkaido, Japan

BYD, the Chinese auto manufacturer, has delivered five electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima in Hokkaido, Japan. The buses will operate as shuttle buses between Hokkaido Ballpark F Village and Japan Railways Kitahiroshima Station, and will start operating from March 14th 2023, when an open...
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Stranagor
BYD acknowledges using toxic chemical in electric buses for Japan
Replies
1
Views
191
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
China’s BYD expands into Japan with broad EV lineup
Replies
1
Views
304
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s BYD Bidding to Make EV Breakthrough in Japan
Replies
1
Views
251
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BYD Outsells Tesla in 2022, Delivering 1.86 Million Units, Mainly in China
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car giant BYD on track to overtake Tesla in 2023
Replies
11
Views
488
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom