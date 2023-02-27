beijingwalker
BYD delivers first batch of electric buses in Hokkaido, Japan
BYD, the Chinese auto manufacturer, has delivered five electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima in Hokkaido, Japan. The buses will operate as shuttle buses between Hokkaido Ballpark F Village and Japan Railways Kitahiroshima Station, and will start operating from March 14th 2023, when an open game will be held.
Authored by: Atul Bandhu
Updated Feb 27, 2023 | 09:51 AM IST
BYD, the Chinese auto giant, has delivered five electric buses to the city of Kitahiroshima in Hokkaido, Japan. The buses will operate as shuttle buses between Hokkaido Ballpark F Village and Japan Railways Kitahiroshima Station, and will start operating from March 14th 2023, when an open game will be held. The buses are black with bright blue lines, with a design that echoes the stadium's design, and can carry up to 80 passengers each. This marks the first delivery of electric buses in Hokkaido by BYD Japan.
Harunari Nishimura, President Hokkaido Bus Company, which is the operator of BYD electric buses, stated that due to the low penetration rate of electric buses in Japan, Hokkaido has almost no relevant experience, so such an introduction is of great significance. The BYD electric buses can contribute to local carbon neutrality and emergency evacuation, according to Maezawa Ken, the executive director and business operation general manager of Fighters Sports & Entertainment, the operator of the village.
Ken also stated that given the variety of BYD models, the company would like to introduce more BYD electric vehicles to promote environmental protection in the future. He also hopes that the arrival of Chinese tourists in Hokkaido can experience traveling by BYD electric buses and feel the atmosphere and charm of baseball games.
Hokkaido Ballpark F Village is located between the city of Sapporo and New Chitose Airport and offers a variety of recreational programs for tourists in Hokkaido. With this move, Japanese companies are showing their willingness to embrace the introduction of electric buses by BYD and highlighting their role in promoting local environmental protection and carbon neutrality.
