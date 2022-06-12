What's new

BYD Continues to Outpaces Tesla !!

BYD Continues to Outpaces Tesla

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer



Elon Musk’s Tesla might have seen a sharp improvement in production of electric vehicles (or New Energy Vehicles, as China classifies them, or NEVs) from its huge Shanghai plant in May, but for a third month in a row it has had to cede market leadership in China to the Warren Buffett backed BYD.

According to China Passenger Car Association data issued late Thursday, Tesla sold 32,165 Chinese-made electric vehicles in May, including 22,340 units for export.

That compares with 1,152 vehicles sold and none exported in April.
The Tesla factory halted work for 22 days beginning late March to comply with a city-wide lockdown in Shanghai.

The Association said the improvement by Tesla and BYD (a bit smaller than Tesla’s) came as NEV sales in China leapt more than 90% from depressed April to 360,000 units in May.

The improvement stood out in another weak month of total passenger car sales that nevertheless showed a solid rise from April.
Overall, passenger vehicle sales in China fell 17.3% year-on-year to 1.37 million units in May, the Association’s figures revealed.

saupload_1-World-plugin-vehicle-sales-top-brands-April-2022-logo_thumb1.png

Global Sales Plugin EV in April 2022


Month-on-month, sales rose 29.1%, no surprise considering the dearth of activity in April when sales fell 43% because of the impact of lockdowns.
BYD Co, the automaker backed by Warren Buffett, led NEV sales with 114,183 units, up from just over 105,000 in April and just over 104,000 in March. It is the first time ever BYD has seen NEV sales of 100,000 or more for three consecutive months.

“The industry has witnessed a strong improvement in its supply chain under the current policy of ensuring production in Changchun (one of the first cities to be shut in a lockdown and a major car making centre) and Shanghai,” PCA Secretary General Cui Dongshu said during a briefing Thursday, reported by Reuters.

The PCA said it expects a continued rebound in June, given the pandemic has eased and vehicle production and sales are recovering. Both car production and sales should increase more than 10% in June versus 2021.

The Chinese government has introduced several consumer incentives around automobiles to offset the negative impact from China’s stringent pandemic control policies and waning economy growth.

The purchase tax levied on some low-emission passenger vehicles has been cut by half, and local authorities and automakers have followed with a string of incentives of their own (at the direction of the central government).
Chinese analysts say that BYD had a stockmarket value of more than $US130 billion this week, making it the third most valuable global carmaker after Tesla and Toyota.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns 7.9% of BYD, or more than $US10 billion. He paid $US232 million for the holding back in 2008.



saupload_2-World-plugin-vehicle-sales-top-brands-January-April-2022-logo_thumb1.png

Global Sales Plugin EV in January-April 2022


Despite Musk’s protests about the shortage of key green minerals such as lithium, here’s another producer that is not going to be crying with the Tesla CEO.
Chile’s SQM is a global lithium major and it has just revealed a massive, near twelve-fold rise in quarterly profit thanks to the soaring prices for the metal.
Those price rises for lithium have gotten Musk all agitated and blustering – for SQM, it’s music to its balance sheet.
The company said net profit rose to $US796 million in the March quarter after revenue nearly quadrupled to $US2.02 billion.

SQM produces its lithium from brine pools in the north of the country.

The jump came on the back of a 59% surge in lithium sales volume and near seven-fold rise in prices, thanks to the global push towards electric vehicles.
SQM Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos had said in March the company hoped to hit production capacity of 180,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022 and the company said in its report that this year’s sales were now forecast expected to surpass 140,000 metric tonnes.

SQM’s board announced in April the company planned to invest $US900 million this year to increase lithium carbonate and hydroxide production capacity.

SQM and US competitor Albemarle Corp. have major projects in Chile’s Atacam salt flats, which the companies use to extract lithium from below the surface via brine pools.


SQM is in Australia in a JV with Wesfarmers in the old Kidman Resources mining and processing Mount Holland project in WA (the JV company as called Covalent).

The boom so far this year in prices has already seen SQM earn more than it did in all of 2021 and 2020 combined, while revenues in the first quarter were six times those for all of 2020.

SQM reported net income in 2021of $US585.5 million, up from US$164.5 million in 2020.

Revenues increased by more than 144% to $US936.1 million in 2021 compared to $US383.4 million in 2020.

The 5th BMX auction from Pilbara Minerals last month helps explain the surge in earnings by SQM.

The auction priced lithium at just under $US6,000 a tonne (and just over $US6,000 adjusted for quality differences).

That price was up more than $US4,700 a tonne in less than a year, which helps explain the complaints from Elon Musk and others about rising costs of battery minerals and a shortage of supply.

https://www.sharecafe.com.au/2022/06/10/byd-continues-to-outpace-tesla-in-china/

BYD 😍
 
BYD seal EV will seal the fate of Tesla in China. :enjoy:
 
Even Tesla choose to using BYD's Blade Battery on their cars:enjoy:



BYD to Supply Batteries to Tesla 'Very Soon' - Report

Teslas made in China could soon feature battery packs made by rival automaker BYD, although it's unclear when these cars will come online.

10 June 2022, 6:40 am


It seems as though BYD will not only be a rival to Tesla, but also one of its suppliers.

image-3-1.png


According to Reuters, Lian Yubo, a BYD executive vice president and the company’s former head of engineering, told China’s state-run English-language TV news network CGTN, “We are now good friends with Elon Musk because we are preparing to supply batteries to Tesla very soon”.
Neither company has confirmed the executive’s remarks, and it’s unclear when BYD’s batteries will begin showing up Tesla vehicles.

  • BYD Seal

It has also yet to be confirmed what battery type BYD will produce for Tesla, but it’s possible it will be the Blade lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery BYD launched in 2020.
At present the sole global supplier of LFP batteries is Chinese battery rival CATL. Tesla currently installs LFP batteries in Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers built at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla’s Australian arm sources the Model 3 from Shanghai, and will do the same for the Model Y, which is yet to be available locally but was recently spotted on the back of a car carrier in Victoria.

LFP batteries are cheaper to produce, safer in the event of an accident, and minimise the use of rare earth metals, such as nickel and cobalt.
On the flip side, LFP battery packs are less energy dense than the nickel-based lithium-ion units installed in made-in-the-USA Tesla models.

  • BYD Han

BYD’s Blade LFP batteries are currently fitted to the company’s own Han electric sedan and Tang crossover.

Although a number of BYD’s early vehicles gained notoriety for their Toyota-inspired designs, the company now has partnerships with Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.
Recently BYD announced it had ended production of non-electrified vehicles, concentrating solely on plug-in hybrids and EVs.

byd-introduces-tang-ev600-with-82-8-kwh-battery.jpg


Locally BYD’s importer is hoping to have 20 dealers nationwide by 2024, and increase its EV lineup to eight vehicles.

https://www.carexpert.com.au/car-news/byd-to-supply-batteries-to-tesla-very-soon-report




BYD's Blade Battery 😍
90

14892395877105664.jpg













Beast said:
BYD seal EV will seal the fate of Tesla in China. :enjoy:
Click to expand...


Indeed :coffee:

BYD's Blade Battery Explained

Inside BYD's Ultra-Safe Blade Battery Factory | BYD

 
That dream machine BYD Han EV is still sucking at sales (12,684) as we are now approaching the 2 year mark since its July 2020 launch. When are you going to finally admit it is a complete failure? After 2 years it still struggles to remain relevant (with very few months with sales above 10K).

I was going to tell you to move your money bets to the BYD Dolphin EV but it completely tanked in May down to the 6,430.

While you think things are looking bright...they actually aren't...as the non-100% EV's are what is keeping BYD alive. Meanwhile in June after possibly restarting production to full capacity after the Covid factory closure Tesla is likely to go back to their old levels of 25,000+ 100% EV cars sold in China with 80% of them being Model Y's.

cnevpost.com

BYD May sales breakdown: Han at 23,934 units, Dolphin at 6,430

BYD's Han DM series sold 11,250 units in May, while Han EV was 12,684 units.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
"But the company previously announced data showing BYD Han sales of 8,214 units in May last year, including 5,763 Han EV sales and 2,451 Han DM sales.

That means the Han DM series sold 11,250 units and the Han EV 12,684 units in May this year.

The BYD Han was originally launched in July 2020, when it was offered in an all-electric version, the Han EV, as well as a plug-in hybrid model, the Han DM.

The Dolphin, the first model of BYD's all-electric e-Platform 3.0, sold 6,430 units in May, down 46.59 percent from 12,040 units in April."

www.teslarati.com

Tesla China roars back with 212% month-over-month production increase in May

Tesla China is back, and Gigafactory Shanghai is hitting its pace once more. As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla was able to produce 33,544 vehicles in May in its Shanghai EV plant, a 212% increase compared to April’s 10,757. Tesla China’s May figures...
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com
"Tesla China posted wholesale figures of 32,165 units for May. Among this number, 22,340 were exported to foreign territories. This suggests that 9,825 vehicles were sold locally last month, despite key cities such as Shanghai still being on lockdown."
 
Indians worship everything, no surprise there. But they did say no to Tesla conditions recently. If u can think independently , try to process that.
 
That dream machine BYD Han EV is still sucking at sales as we are now approaching the 2 year mark since its July 2020 launch. When are you going to finally admit it is a complete failure? After 2 years it still struggles to remain relevant (with very few months with sales above 10K).

I was going to tell you to move your money bets to the BYD Dolphin EV but it completely tanked in May down to the 6K range. While you think things are looking bright...they actually aren't...as the non-100% EV's are what is keeping BYD alive.

cnevpost.com

BYD May sales breakdown: Han at 23,934 units, Dolphin at 6,430

BYD's Han DM series sold 11,250 units in May, while Han EV was 12,684 units.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
"But the company previously announced data showing BYD Han sales of 8,214 units in May last year, including 5,763 Han EV sales and 2,451 Han DM sales.

That means the Han DM series sold 11,250 units and the Han EV 12,684 units in May this year.

The BYD Han was originally launched in July 2020, when it was offered in an all-electric version, the Han EV, as well as a plug-in hybrid model, the Han DM.

The Dolphin, the first model of BYD's all-electric e-Platform 3.0, sold 6,430 units in May, down 46.59 percent from 12,040 units in April."

www.teslarati.com

Tesla China roars back with 212% month-over-month production increase in May

Tesla China is back, and Gigafactory Shanghai is hitting its pace once more. As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla was able to produce 33,544 vehicles in May in its Shanghai EV plant, a 212% increase compared to April’s 10,757. Tesla China’s May figures...
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com
"Tesla China posted wholesale figures of 32,165 units for May. Among this number, 22,340 were exported to foreign territories. This suggests that 9,825 vehicles were sold locally last month, despite key cities such as Shanghai still being on lockdown."
Just admit tesla is an over-adversited crap. Let’s take a look the difference between them.

In tesla you got cheap plastic cupholder in the backseat :lol:
FCEF271C-5605-41AA-A5AF-1945A4C8D997.jpeg


In BYD Han EV, you got a Big Touchscreen Smart System in the backseat :smokin:
39B1983C-B797-441E-A765-40FB4981D016.jpeg
8D108227-8971-4A73-B029-4504B9A734C0.jpeg


In BYD Han EV, their touchscreen Front Smart System also can rotate depending on your needs (potrait & landscape mode)
9902DCE7-5153-4B86-9D27-15E4F90FEAB4.jpeg


Even american Automotive Analyst (Mr. Taylor Ogan) admit that BYD is another level
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530747287437135872


Battery is the Heart of all EV Cars. And tesla battery is nowhere compared to BYD Blade Battery. That’s why tesla wants to buy Battery from their Rival (BYD) Yes, they fvcking rival 😂
BYD’s Blade Battery
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534476993852489729
F3E7352F-C33C-4663-8113-6DCE0254071A.png
 
That dream machine BYD Han EV is still sucking at sales (12,684) as we are now approaching the 2 year mark since its July 2020 launch. When are you going to finally admit it is a complete failure? After 2 years it still struggles to remain relevant (with very few months with sales above 10K).

I was going to tell you to move your money bets to the BYD Dolphin EV but it completely tanked in May down to the 6,430.

While you think things are looking bright...they actually aren't...as the non-100% EV's are what is keeping BYD alive. Meanwhile in June after possibly restarting production to full capacity after the Covid factory closure Tesla is likely to go back to their old levels of 25,000+ 100% EV cars sold in China with 80% of them being Model Y's.

cnevpost.com

BYD May sales breakdown: Han at 23,934 units, Dolphin at 6,430

BYD's Han DM series sold 11,250 units in May, while Han EV was 12,684 units.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
"But the company previously announced data showing BYD Han sales of 8,214 units in May last year, including 5,763 Han EV sales and 2,451 Han DM sales.

That means the Han DM series sold 11,250 units and the Han EV 12,684 units in May this year.

The BYD Han was originally launched in July 2020, when it was offered in an all-electric version, the Han EV, as well as a plug-in hybrid model, the Han DM.

The Dolphin, the first model of BYD's all-electric e-Platform 3.0, sold 6,430 units in May, down 46.59 percent from 12,040 units in April."

www.teslarati.com

Tesla China roars back with 212% month-over-month production increase in May

Tesla China is back, and Gigafactory Shanghai is hitting its pace once more. As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla was able to produce 33,544 vehicles in May in its Shanghai EV plant, a 212% increase compared to April’s 10,757. Tesla China’s May figures...
www.teslarati.com www.teslarati.com
"Tesla China posted wholesale figures of 32,165 units for May. Among this number, 22,340 were exported to foreign territories. This suggests that 9,825 vehicles were sold locally last month, despite key cities such as Shanghai still being on lockdown."
LOL.. Sourgrape loser. Nobody see Han EV only. Everybody looks at overall sales of BYD. The very fact BYD have so much model to choose to suit each other need of cos will result in none of each series dominate.

While Tesla has only 3 model to choose from. But reality is BYD is eating Tesla for lunch. :enjoy:
 
Look at the 2021 total for China's plugin sales...and don't say the BYD Han EV was new or something because it had been on the market since 2020. :rolleyes1:

2021Sales.png

100% EV in bold

Even with a nicer interior every single BYD model had sales below all the Tesla models.

That should tell you something. The nicer BYD interior isn't fooling the Chinese consumer into risking buying a piece of sh!t BYD 100% EV over a Tesla. They are talking with their wallets...and the chart isn't lying about it.

You can post 100 pages about how great the BYD car is but that apparently isn't magically offsetting low sales.
 
Look at the 2021 total for China's plugin sales...and don't say the BYD Han EV was new or something because it had been on the market since 2020. :rolleyes1:

View attachment 853327
100% EV in bold

Even with a nicer interior every single BYD model had sales below all the Tesla models.

That should tell you something. The nicer BYD interior isn't fooling the Chinese consumer into risking buying a piece of sh!t BYD 100% EV over a Tesla. they are talking with their wallets...and the chart isn't lying.
Another crap sh!t advertisement again.


BYD is the Undisputed Leader of NEV in China. tesla is small in Chinese market, in the third position. Only above Chery Auto
321B6DE9-3BC6-45A5-A045-4F5133D2C7D9.jpeg


BYD NEV
B9080386-EB05-4620-BC6E-1C15B2A4D5D9.jpeg
 

