BYD Continues to Outpaces Tesla !!

Tesla China roars back with 212% month-over-month production increase in May Tesla China is back, and Gigafactory Shanghai is hitting its pace once more. As per data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla was able to produce 33,544 vehicles in May in its Shanghai EV plant, a 212% increase compared to April’s 10,757. Tesla China’s May figures... 9,825 vehicles were sold locally last month, despite key cities such as Shanghai still being on lockdown." That dream machine BYD Han EV is still sucking at sales () as we are now approaching thesince its July 2020 launch. When are you going to finally admit it is a complete failure? After 2 years it still struggles to remain relevant (with very few months with sales above 10K).I was going to tell you to move your money bets to the BYD Dolphin EV but it completely tanked in May down to theWhile you think things are looking bright...they actually aren't...as the non-100% EV's are what is keeping BYD alive. Meanwhile in June after possibly restarting production to full capacity after the Covid factory closure Tesla is likely to go back to their old levels of100% EV cars sold in China with 80% of them being Model Y's."But the company previously announced data showing BYD Han sales of 8,214 units in May last year, including 5,763 Han EV sales and 2,451 Han DM sales.That means the Han DM series sold 11,250 units and theThe BYD Han was originally launched inwhen it was offered in an all-electric version, the Han EV, as well as a plug-in hybrid model, the Han DM. The Dolphin , the first model of BYD's all-electric e-Platform 3.0, solddown 46.59 percent from 12,040 units in April.""Tesla China posted wholesale figures of 32,165 units for May. Among this number, 22,340 were exported to foreign territories. This suggests thatvehicles were sold locally last month, despite key cities such as Shanghai still being on lockdown." Click to expand...

LOL.. Sourgrape loser. Nobody see Han EV only. Everybody looks at overall sales of BYD. The very fact BYD have so much model to choose to suit each other need of cos will result in none of each series dominate.While Tesla has only 3 model to choose from. But reality is BYD is eating Tesla for lunch.