BYD Celebrates One-Millionth Plug-In Passenger Car Produced
May 19, 2021
BYD celebrates today (May 19, 2021) the production of its one-millionth plug-in electric car, which rolled off the production line at manufacturing facility in Shenzhen.
It's a huge milestone, as only a few manufacturers have reached 1 million so far. In the case of BYD, most (close to 550,000) are all-electric cars, while plug-in hybrids stand above 450,000.
Of course, the 1,000,000th EV happened to be a Han, which is currently BYD's best-selling plug-in model.
BYD to deliver 1,500 NEVs to Norway in 2021
2021-05-20 15:22:10
BYD, China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, will deliver 1,500 NEVs to Norway by the end of this year.
The first batch of 100 BYD Tang electric SUVs will be shipped to Norway, the first European country in which BYD has expanded its passenger car market, at the end of May.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the production of its millionth NEV. It is the first Chinese carmaker to have produced one million NEVs.
BYD's revenues soared 108.3 percent year on year to 40.99 billion yuan (about 6.37 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter. In the January-April period, BYD sold 80,413 all-electric vehicles, up 128.5 percent year on year.
May 19, 2021
BYD celebrates today (May 19, 2021) the production of its one-millionth plug-in electric car, which rolled off the production line at manufacturing facility in Shenzhen.
It's a huge milestone, as only a few manufacturers have reached 1 million so far. In the case of BYD, most (close to 550,000) are all-electric cars, while plug-in hybrids stand above 450,000.
Of course, the 1,000,000th EV happened to be a Han, which is currently BYD's best-selling plug-in model.
BYD to deliver 1,500 NEVs to Norway in 2021
2021-05-20 15:22:10
BYD, China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, will deliver 1,500 NEVs to Norway by the end of this year.
The first batch of 100 BYD Tang electric SUVs will be shipped to Norway, the first European country in which BYD has expanded its passenger car market, at the end of May.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday at a ceremony marking the production of its millionth NEV. It is the first Chinese carmaker to have produced one million NEVs.
BYD's revenues soared 108.3 percent year on year to 40.99 billion yuan (about 6.37 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter. In the January-April period, BYD sold 80,413 all-electric vehicles, up 128.5 percent year on year.