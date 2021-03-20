BYD Blade Battery Now Entering The European Market
With the launch of the the Tang model in Norway, BYD is also introducing in Europe its new Blade Battery - LFP chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system.
insideevs.com
BYD Blade Battery Now Entering The European Market
Mar 17, 2021 at 5:10pm ET
11
+
By: Mark Kane
The first Blade Battery-powered vehicle in Europe is the Tang SUV.
With the launch of the the Tang model in Norway, BYD is also introducing in Europe its new Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system.
This new type debuted in China several months ago in the BYD Han model and is known for combining several important advantages, including improved affordability (because of lack of modules), longevity (expected 3,000 charging/discharging cycles or 1.2 million km (nearly 750,000 miles) of mileage), decent charging capability (30-80% in 30 minutes) and great safety.
BYD explains that the batteries survived:
- "a stringent nail-penetration test confirmed the Blade Battery’s surface temperature reached a remarkably low 30º - 60º C while emitting no smoke or fire"
- "300º C furnace test and 260% overcharging test, neither of which resulted in fire or explosive response"
BYD Blade Battery production
BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho said:
We are interested to see when BYD will start using those new cells also in electric buses, which also might lower their cost.Our new Blade Battery is a game-changer for the EV industry, our highly skilled team of engineers have worked tirelessly to deliver even higher levels of safety – and this is a crucial factor for passenger car buyers. The Blade Battery, is the culmination of over 25-years of experience in rechargeable battery innovation, combining the latest technologies with the latest in creative thinking and production techniques.”
The Blade Batteries are produced in Chongqing, China, where BYD invested 10 billion yuan (€1.3 billion) to achieve an annual output of 20 GWh.
BYD Blade Battery general info (see unveiling here):
- lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry
- "The Blade Battery refers to a single-cell battery with a length of 96 cm, a width of 9 cm and a height of 1.35 cm, which can be placed in an array and inserted into a battery pack like a blade"
- cell-to-pack (CTP) system: skips the module stage through using thinner and longer cells (designed to become structural parts - beams - of the pack)
- about 50% greater volumetric energy density compared to conventional LFP battery pack
the batteries take 60% of pack volume instead 40% in conventional system
- high longevity of 3,000 charging/discharging cycles or 1.2 million km (nearly 750,000 miles) of mileage
- high safety - BYD showed the results of a nail penetration test - of NCM, LFP and Blade Battery cells, in which the Blade Battery "emitted neither smoke nor fire after being penetrated, and its surface temperature only reached 30 to 60°C"
- reduced cost compared to conventional LFP battery pack
- can provide range comparable to ternary lithium batteries (NCM)
BYD Han is rated at up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC
- can be charged from 10% to 80% of its full capacity within 33 minutes
Volkswagen Increases Stake In Northvolt And Acquires Joint Venture
SNE Research: Global xEV Battery Market Nearly Doubles In January 2021