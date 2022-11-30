BYD awarded 64 eBus order in Norway NORWAY BYD has been awarded a large order for electric buses from public transport operator Nobina in Norway, for a total of 64 eBuses, with delivery to Norway in Q2 2023. The order comprises 40 [...]

The new eBuses will operate on routes in the region of Nedra Glomma in Norway. BYDNORWAYBYD has been awarded a large order for electric buses from public transport operator Nobina in Norway, for a total of 64 eBuses, with delivery to Norway in Q2 2023. The order comprises 40 12-metre low-floor eBuses and 24 15-metre low-entry versions. When delivered next year, they will go into service on routes in the region of Nedre Glomma.The 12-metre buses offer a range of up to 450km on a single charge, while the 15-metre buses are capable of up to 400km on a single charge. Nobina already has over 300 BYD electric buses in service in its fleets, or on order, operating in towns and cities across Sweden, Norway and Finland, having made repeat orders with BYD for electric buses. Currently, there are more than 650 BYD eBuses in service, or on order, across the Nordics, collectively covering 55 million kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by an estimated 59,000 tonnes.Edison Yin, BYD Regional Manager for the Nordics, said: “We are delighted to have developed such a solid relationship with Nobina in Norway, substantiated by this latest eBus order. We expect to introduce even more non-polluting BYD eBuses to Norway providing clean, zero-emission local public transportation. BYD’s dedication to environmental protection and core values for sustainability are perfectly aligned with Nobina’s vision for a greener, cleaner future. We are confident that we can work together to progress electrification and decarbonisation in the Nordics.”