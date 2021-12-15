Omar Al-Deek
By Raising Aurangzeb-Shivaji Binary at Kashi Vishwanath, Modi Indicates Divisive Agenda
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing up the “Aurangzeb-Shivaji binary” is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s meticulous and well-choreographed exercise to strengthen the party’s divisive agenda in the run-up to the assembly elections in several states next year – particularly in Uttar Pradesh.
The prime minister’s remarks that “whenever an Aurangzeb invades, a Shivaji rises” while launching the incomplete Kashi Vishwanath corridor project on December 13 (Monday) might have sounded spontaneous, innocuous and even justified to the people who are unaware of historical facts.
But it was neither spontaneous nor factual. It was the culmination of what the UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath and many other BJP and Hindutva leaders have been leading up to for about a month to divide the Muslims and the Hindus in the name of the masjid and mandir ahead of the polls.
Recently, Adityanath and the BJP national president J.P. Nadda, while addressing booth workers in various parts of UP, said that the nationalist forces were “duty-bound” to defeat the supporters of Muhammad Ali Jinnah."
Ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, the BJP's plan to counter the Hindu-Muslim unity forged by the farmers' protest is becoming clear.
