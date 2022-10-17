What's new

By-polls: Voter turnout dropped to 35% - FAFEN

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,572
20
27,025
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666031236543.png

Voter turnout in the by-polls in three provincial, and eight national assembly seats held on October 16, dropped to 35%, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) reported.

According to the data provided by FAFEN, the highest voter turnout (53.3) was recorded in PP-209 Khanewal, and the lowest turnout (14.8) was recorded in NA-239 Korangi.

FAFEN report states that a total of 118 candidates, including only three women, contested the by-polls on October 16. While multiple irregularities were reported from the constituency amid the by-polls.


Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed a landslide victory in the by-polls held on October 16 with wins in two out of the three provincial constituencies and six out of eight national constituencies.

PTI Chief Imran Khan contested the elections on 7 out of the eight NA seats and emerged victorious in six of them.

However, PTI faced defeat in two NA and one PP constituencies including NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Malir.

Also Read: FAFEN finds Punjab by-polls ‘orderly, well-managed’


PPP’s Ali Moosa Gillani defeated Meherbano Qureshi in NA-157 while Imran Khan himself was defeated by PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch.

The constituencies where the PTI won were NA-22 Mardan, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-239-Korangi PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar.
arynews.tv

By-polls: Voter turnout dropped to 35% - FAFEN

Voter turnout in the by-polls in three provincial, and eight national assembly seats held on October 16, dropped to 35%, Free and Fair Election Network
arynews.tv arynews.tv

www.samaaenglish.tv

Voter turnout in Oct 16 by-polls considerably low, says FAFEN

Constituencies remained peaceful with scattered instances of irregularities, report says
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal blames Imran Khan for postponing elections his own Govt requested be postponed
Replies
10
Views
204
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP announces by-elections on four vacant NA, Punjab Assembly seats
Replies
1
Views
158
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-288 DG Khan: It’s PTI vs PTI
Replies
0
Views
335
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-217 Multan: PTI and PML-N call in the big guns
Replies
0
Views
329
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI vs PML-N: Who are the candidates contesting in Punjab by-polls?
2
Replies
22
Views
615
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom