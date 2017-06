National Security Act will not be misused and it will be invoked only if there is evidence, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

During a trip to Bihar recently, you challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold snap polls in his State. He said he was ready to do so but also dared you to hold simultaneous polls in U.P.

What has your government accomplished in U.P. so far? You are nearing 100 days of power. Your top three achievements.

Despite your claims, we have still had many incidents of crime, like the Jewar gang rape-murder and cases where police personnel are being beaten up.

So you are saying that law and order has improved after the BJP came to power?

But then why are such incidents still being reported?

All that is gone now?

You are also talking a lot on checking cow slaughter.

So why have you now decided to invoke the National Security Act in cow slaughter cases?

Isn’t there a scope for its misuse? People can be booked and harassed...

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the farm loan waiver promised by the government will be implemented after State budget. Opposition parties are criticising you for not even having started the process.

But why is the process of farm loan waiver delayed?

Do you see any impact of the farmers’ protests in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in U.P.?

Some BJP leaders have expressed concern that that Hindu Yuva Vahini [outfit founded by Yogi Adityanath] is growing too fast and that its members have got bolder after Yogi Adityanath was made CM. Is the HYV posing a challenge to the BJP government?