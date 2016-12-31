By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh

17 Oct, 2020Dr. Tuhin MalikIndia proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India is not a friend of the people of Bangladesh. Rather, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.Just as the defecting troops testified at the International Court of Justice over the genocide of the Rohingya, Myanmar's junta rallied on the Bangladesh border. Myanmar's troops gathered at at least three points on our border in violation of international law and dared to challenge Bangladesh's sovereignty. But then our so-called 'blood friendly country' India was completely silent! Even when the Myanmar ambassador was summoned to Dhaka to protest and express concern, our 'claimed friend state of husband-wife relationship' India was completely silent!For so long, Myanmar has been eyeing our borders, but in terms of military power, they are far behind us. Because we have two Chinese type 035G Ming-class submarines. So the junta of Myanmar started trying to procure submarines to increase their naval capability against Bangladesh. But no one in the international community has sided with Myanmar over the genocide of the Rohingya. They did not even get close to their friend state China against Bangladesh. But today, to everyone's surprise, India, Bangladesh's most 'tested genuine friend', proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India has never been a friend of the people of Bangladesh. On the contrary, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.