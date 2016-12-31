What's new

By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh

I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,551
-40
11,956
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh

17 Oct, 2020

Dr. Tuhin Malik
India proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India is not a friend of the people of Bangladesh. Rather, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.
Just as the defecting troops testified at the International Court of Justice over the genocide of the Rohingya, Myanmar's junta rallied on the Bangladesh border. Myanmar's troops gathered at at least three points on our border in violation of international law and dared to challenge Bangladesh's sovereignty. But then our so-called 'blood friendly country' India was completely silent! Even when the Myanmar ambassador was summoned to Dhaka to protest and express concern, our 'claimed friend state of husband-wife relationship' India was completely silent!
For so long, Myanmar has been eyeing our borders, but in terms of military power, they are far behind us. Because we have two Chinese type 035G Ming-class submarines. So the junta of Myanmar started trying to procure submarines to increase their naval capability against Bangladesh. But no one in the international community has sided with Myanmar over the genocide of the Rohingya. They did not even get close to their friend state China against Bangladesh. But today, to everyone's surprise, India, Bangladesh's most 'tested genuine friend', proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India has never been a friend of the people of Bangladesh. On the contrary, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:মিয়ানমারকে সাবমেরিন দিয়ে ভারত প্রমান করলো, ভারত বাংলাদেশের জণগনের বন্ধু নয়

ড. তুহিন মালিক মিয়ানমারকে বাংলাদেশের বিরুদ্ধে সাবমেরিন দিয়ে ভারত প্রমান করলো, ভারত বাংলাদেশের জণগনের বন্ধু নয়। বরং ভারত শুধুমাত্র তাদের পদলেহনকারীদেরই পরীক্ষিত বন্ধু। রোহিঙ্গাদের ওপর
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,551
-40
11,956
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
'India's supply of military equipment to Myanmar is worrying'
22 Oct, 2020
JSD President ASM Abdur Rob said the supply of military equipment, including Indian submarines, to Myanmar, accused of genocide, was a matter of deep concern for Bangladesh's sovereignty and stability.
He said in a statement on Thursday (October 22nd) that news had recently emerged that India was going to supply Myanmar with submarines and military equipment.

Myanmar is often provoking Bangladesh with its military might. Given this reality, India's decision is in no way consistent with Bangladesh-India 'blood ties'. Abdur Rob said, “The supply of military equipment, including Indian submarines, to Myanmar, which is accused of genocide and is on trial in the International Court of Justice, is deeply concerned with the question of Bangladesh's sovereignty and stability. Myanmar's relations with Bangladesh are now at a very delicate stage. Myanmar has forcibly deported 1.1 million Rohingya citizens to Bangladesh in the face of murder, rape and weapons. Even in this great crisis, India, bound by blood, did not stand by Bangladesh. '

He said, 'Myanmar often conducts military exercises on the border with Bangladesh. Sometimes military helicopters are reported to have crossed the border into Bangladesh. A few days ago, Myanmar also gathered several thousand of its troops on the Bangladesh border. '

The leader, who hoisted the flag of independence, said recent provocative activities in Myanmar showed that Myanmar could use military equipment, including Indian submarines, against Bangladesh at any moment. Therefore, Bangladesh should refrain from kneeling and immediately react strongly to this question to India, a country with 'Rakhi Bandhan' relations at the government level. '

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:‘মিয়ানমারকে ভারতের সামরিক সরঞ্জাম দেওয়া উদ্বেগজনক’

গণহত্যার অভিযোগে অভিযুক্ত মিয়ানমারকে ভারতের সাবমেরিনসহ সামরিক সরঞ্জাম দেওয়া বাংলাদেশের সার্বভৌমত্ব ও স্থিতিশীলতার জন্য গভীর উদ্বেগজনক বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জেএসডি সভাপতি আ স ম আবদুর রব।
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
DalalErMaNodi said:
No shit, Sherlock!
Click to expand...
preach that to your beloved awami league regime and Hasina and ask them to voice official concern.
 
Last edited:
Pak_Sher

Pak_Sher

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,441
-1
1,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
idune said:
By giving submarine to Myanmar, India proven not to be friend of the people of Bangladesh

17 Oct, 2020

Dr. Tuhin Malik
India proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India is not a friend of the people of Bangladesh. Rather, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.
Just as the defecting troops testified at the International Court of Justice over the genocide of the Rohingya, Myanmar's junta rallied on the Bangladesh border. Myanmar's troops gathered at at least three points on our border in violation of international law and dared to challenge Bangladesh's sovereignty. But then our so-called 'blood friendly country' India was completely silent! Even when the Myanmar ambassador was summoned to Dhaka to protest and express concern, our 'claimed friend state of husband-wife relationship' India was completely silent!
For so long, Myanmar has been eyeing our borders, but in terms of military power, they are far behind us. Because we have two Chinese type 035G Ming-class submarines. So the junta of Myanmar started trying to procure submarines to increase their naval capability against Bangladesh. But no one in the international community has sided with Myanmar over the genocide of the Rohingya. They did not even get close to their friend state China against Bangladesh. But today, to everyone's surprise, India, Bangladesh's most 'tested genuine friend', proved to Myanmar by submarine against Bangladesh that India has never been a friend of the people of Bangladesh. On the contrary, India is only a tested friend of those who trample on them.

www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:মিয়ানমারকে সাবমেরিন দিয়ে ভারত প্রমান করলো, ভারত বাংলাদেশের জণগনের বন্ধু নয়

ড. তুহিন মালিক মিয়ানমারকে বাংলাদেশের বিরুদ্ধে সাবমেরিন দিয়ে ভারত প্রমান করলো, ভারত বাংলাদেশের জণগনের বন্ধু নয়। বরং ভারত শুধুমাত্র তাদের পদলেহনকারীদেরই পরীক্ষিত বন্ধু। রোহিঙ্গাদের ওপর
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
Click to expand...
It is ironic that Bangladesh considers India a friend 🤓 Speechless
 
I

idune

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,551
-40
11,956
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Pak_Sher said:
It is ironic that Bangladesh considers India a friend 🤓 Speechless
Click to expand...
Its NOT Bangladesh or its people consider india as friend. It is indian subservient regime which is illegally in power with indian help and its beneficiaries who publicize "india as friend". Anyone publicly speak against indian anti Bangladesh activities, are subject to abduction,arrest, torture and even death by regime and its forces.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
790
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top