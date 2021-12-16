By-election: PML-N trounces PTI to retain PP-206 Khanewal seat KHANEWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Muhammad Saleem emerged victorious in the PP-206 Khanewal by-election after securing 47,649 votes,

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noreen Nishat Daha came in second who secured 34,039 votes, unofficial results showed. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate stood third by securing 15,069 votes.Reacting to the victory, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz congratulated party workers for the PP-206 Khanewal win.The polling for by-election started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break.A total of 183 polling stations and 512 polling booths had been set up for 230,698 registered voters of the constituency.As many as 13 candidates contested for the provincial assembly seat.The provincial assembly seat fell vacant upon the death of Nishat Daha in October this year. Daha had defeated Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.