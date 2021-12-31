"By Dawns Early Light" - Excellent 1990 Cold War Doomsday TV-Movie

A non-NATO nuclear missile is fired from Turkey at USSR, where it detonates. Soviet response is automatic as it's seen as a NATO missile. Can continued escalation be avoided? We follow the US president and a bomber crew. An interesting tale about world powers playing a dangerous game of nuclear brinkmanship. Based on the 1983 novel "Trinity's Child", written by William Prochnau. The film is one of the last to depict the events of a fictional World War III before the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. Starring: President: Martin Landau. Cassidy: Powers Boothe. Moreau: Rebecca De Mornay. Alice: James Earl Jones. Condor: Darren McGavin. Fargo: Rip Torn. Sedgewick: Peter MacNicol. Harpoon: Jeffrey DeMunn. Originally aired on HBO on April 24, 1990.