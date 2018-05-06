BVR IR missiles; should the PAF pursue them?

The PL-15E (RF BVR) and PL-10E (IR WVR) are expected to equip the JF-17 Block III. The JF-17 may also feature a very capable IRST in pod form or nose mounted. Should the PAF consider developing or acquiring a BVR IR missile or looking into modifying its SD-10 with an IR seeker to maximize its options in A2A combat? Something similar to the RF and IR options on the Mica missile. Considering the increasing use of RF stealth aircraft, Long range IR weapons (perhaps fired in a volley in conjunction with a RF missile utilizing AI and two way datalinks) may increase the probability of overcoming enemy defenses.