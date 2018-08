OsmanAli98 said: ↑ Why I am not suprised she that Indian origin "journalist" is spewing up crap about whats going on in Western China I guess we could say India wants CPEC and OBOR gone outta their way Click to expand...

No one on this planet can shake the ally alliance between China and Pakistan, and no one can destroy the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.



The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are the will of the Chinese people and the Pakistani people to develop and seek fortune and happiness. No one can destroy the development spirit of China and Pakistan.