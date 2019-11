A few articles in the media have quoted PTI sources as saying that C.M. Punjab Buzdar has come under heavy criticism from PTI members for not performing in Punjab. Some articles are also quoting anonymous PTI politicians as demanding Buzdar’s resignation.



So my question is, can people point out specific governance failures/issues in Punjab that were not present during Shabaz’s last term as C.M. Punjab?



The reason I’m asking is that I’ve seen a lot of high profile governance failures covered by the media in Sindh - thar drought, lack of sanitation, drinking water, hospitals, lack of public transportation, unchecked increase in dog bites, HIV epidemic etc etc. I haven’t seen that kind of coverage for major governance failures in Punjab - so can members point those failures out please?

