“Buying US lies on Xinjiang may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry”, Chinese Ambassador says​

“Buying US lies on Xinjiang may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry” Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has claimed that Washington is spreading “lies” about “forced labour” in China’s Xinjian, and warned that if Bangladesh is not cautious enough, the “lies” may hurt the Bangladeshi RMG industry.

Star Digital ReportWed Jul 6, 2022 01:34 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 6, 2022 01:39 PMScreengrab from the videoScreengrab from the videoChinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has claimed that Washington is spreading "lies" about "forced labour" in China's Xinjian, and warned that if Bangladesh is not cautious enough, the "lies" may hurt the Bangladeshi RMG industry.He said this in a video post, titled "#AMinuteWithAmbassador", on the Chinese Embassy's verified Facebook page last night.Below is the Chinese Ambassador's statement:"It has come to my attention that a certain RMG industry association in Bangladesh recently alerted its members to the risks associated with cotton from China, due to USA's allegation of 'forced labour in Xinjiang'. I also noticed that the alert was issued following a meeting between the association and two representatives from 'Indo-Pacific Opportunity Project' affiliated to some US Agency.The so-called 'forced labour in Xinjiang' is entirely a lie. But why do they lie? It is now circulated on the internet that two US diplomats previously posted in Guangzhou reportedly confessed in 2021, and I quote, 'Nothing is wrong about Xinjiang, but to attack their human right policies is an effective means to make Xinjiang break away from international industrial chain, and to make Uyghurs unhappy, turbulent and then fight against the Chinese government.'This disclosure echoes a statement made by a former high-rank US official in 2018. Please watch the video.Obviously, Washington uses this lie about Xinjiang to smear and defame China, with the ultimate goal of containing China. The reason why I brought it up here today is that, if Bangladeshi people are not cautious enough, this lie may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry as well."