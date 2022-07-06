What's new

"Buying US lies on Xinjiang may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry", Chinese Ambassador says

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 6, 2022 01:34 PM
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has claimed that Washington is spreading "lies" about "forced labour" in China's Xinjian, and warned that if Bangladesh is not cautious enough, the "lies" may hurt the Bangladeshi RMG industry.

He said this in a video post, titled "#AMinuteWithAmbassador", on the Chinese Embassy's verified Facebook page last night.

Below is the Chinese Ambassador's statement:
"It has come to my attention that a certain RMG industry association in Bangladesh recently alerted its members to the risks associated with cotton from China, due to USA's allegation of 'forced labour in Xinjiang'. I also noticed that the alert was issued following a meeting between the association and two representatives from 'Indo-Pacific Opportunity Project' affiliated to some US Agency.

The so-called 'forced labour in Xinjiang' is entirely a lie. But why do they lie? It is now circulated on the internet that two US diplomats previously posted in Guangzhou reportedly confessed in 2021, and I quote, 'Nothing is wrong about Xinjiang, but to attack their human right policies is an effective means to make Xinjiang break away from international industrial chain, and to make Uyghurs unhappy, turbulent and then fight against the Chinese government.'

This disclosure echoes a statement made by a former high-rank US official in 2018. Please watch the video.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=339137035080146

Obviously, Washington uses this lie about Xinjiang to smear and defame China, with the ultimate goal of containing China. The reason why I brought it up here today is that, if Bangladeshi people are not cautious enough, this lie may hurt Bangladeshi RMG industry as well."

যে যায় লঙ্কায় সেই হয় রাবন।

The Chinese are increasingly behaving like a superpower and a hegemon. They banned Australian exports, they punished Lithunia and they are issuing veiled threats to other countries what might happen if they don't tow their lines. They aren't going unchecked like the American's use of sanctions but that's because they want to maintain a low profile. But the early signs are there. They will be exactly the same as the Americans when they have the power to do so. Their "allies" and "iron brothers" should take note and take wise decisions. We Bangladeshis should take note and maintain a balanced relationship with all world powers instead of jumping into one camp like morons. I am happy the BAL government is still managing to do that but far more difficult times are ahead to maintain the balance. The US is giving veiled threats of regime change, the Chinese are also giving veiled threats.

আমরা ফাইস্যা গেসি মাইনকা চিপায়। We find ourselves in between a rock and a hard place.
 

