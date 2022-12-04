Buying ‘guaranteed acceptance’ to elite US universities: the risks and rewards for Chinese students

Chinese students pay for ‘guaranteed acceptance’ into elite US universities By falsifying grades, academic transcripts and personal statements, education ‘consultants’ are helping Chinese students gain entrance to elite universities in the United States – for a fat fee.

It was a chilly April night in 2020 in Orange County, California. The clock read 3.20am and Zang couldn’t sleep, plagued by insomnia since the state issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 amid a coronavirus outbreak.The then-22-year-old had come to the United States from China in 2016 to pursue a bachelor’s degree, and was a month away from graduation. Now, another big decision loomed: return home or, as his parents preferred, stay and earn a graduate degree...