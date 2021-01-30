Buy or sell: GameStop frenzy has Washington teasing action on Reddit vs. Wall Street

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said: No ones gonna sell bro.... keep buying.. let their hedge fund emptied out.. Click to expand...

I would be wary of "buying" into this now.. people have missed the boat. Fortunes have been made, by those who started the hold-the-line-movement. If you start now, you will lose out big time..I love that Wallstreet has been given a damn good kicking, the whole idea of "borrowing" shares to "short" them is morally corrupt when you realise that those shares are "lent" out by pension fund holder, etc.But really, dont buy into this now ...