Buy now, pay later popularity

Totally agree with you about the debt cycle.I have a couple of credit cards that I will only use in case of emergency or something close.I decided to use one of the BNPLs because I was curious, and it only pulled a "soft" credit pull so no damage to my score.I liked that it took out the exact divided amount every two weeks which carried me over until the next month when I got paid to finally payoff the last amount.I realize to some here this must seem like a way out there subject to randomly bring up.After watching a few YouTube videos about the business side of it, I was genuinely curious