Buy now, pay later popularity

Jun 2, 2013
I thought it was just here in the US, but it appears these "buy now pay later" apps are gaining more and more popularity throughout the world where they are allowed to do business.

Was just wondering if anyone here has ever used one of these types of online bizes?

To be specific, I'm referring to the ones that let you stretch out four payments in 6 weeks.
 
Sep 20, 2008
Never used credit apart from a loan from family members, these things are designed to trap the user into a debt cycle.
 
Jun 2, 2013
Totally agree with you about the debt cycle.

I have a couple of credit cards that I will only use in case of emergency or something close.

I decided to use one of the BNPLs because I was curious, and it only pulled a "soft" credit pull so no damage to my score.

I liked that it took out the exact divided amount every two weeks which carried me over until the next month when I got paid to finally payoff the last amount.

I realize to some here this must seem like a way out there subject to randomly bring up.

After watching a few YouTube videos about the business side of it, I was genuinely curious
 
May 4, 2019
Yes, available in India. Online outlets - Amazon, Flipkart etc provide such payment options if you good CIBIL record.
 

