Speaking to Russian lawmakers on Friday, FM Sergey Lavrov said Russia delivered as many as 50,000 AKs to the Afghan government as aid, but the US is now insisting that Kabul get rid of these rifles, and to replace the Russian-made arms with American ones, he said.

“ There is a question of where those 50,000 arms will go now , and we have asked the Afghans this already. But there is another one: why would the US want to undermine the Afghan Amy by taking the weapons that they are accustomed to, and forcing them to take those they have to get acquainted with,” the minister said.