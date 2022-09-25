But In 2013, China pledged to defend Ukraine in the event of a nuclear attack.

On 4 December 1994, Ukraine announced that it would renounce all nuclear weapons. The UN P5 made two commitments to Ukraine together.First, if Ukraine becomes a non nuclear country, P5 will not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.Second, if Ukraine becomes a non nuclear country, P5 will provide security guarantees to Ukraine when it is attacked by nuclear weapons in the future.Two points need to be made clear here:First, all commitments are based on the premise that Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons.Second, P5 did not explain whether "security assurance" meant nuclear counterattack.