But In 2013, China pledged to defend Ukraine in the event of a nuclear attack.

In 2013, China pledged to defend Ukraine in the event of a nuclear attack
Analysts have suggested that the pledge was more about sending a message in Asia.
mothership.sg
On 4 December 1994, Ukraine announced that it would renounce all nuclear weapons. The UN P5 made two commitments to Ukraine together.
First, if Ukraine becomes a non nuclear country, P5 will not use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Second, if Ukraine becomes a non nuclear country, P5 will provide security guarantees to Ukraine when it is attacked by nuclear weapons in the future.
Two points need to be made clear here:
First, all commitments are based on the premise that Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons.
Second, P5 did not explain whether "security assurance" meant nuclear counterattack.