Im not surprised because Muslims were treated as the boogeyman now its China.



Fears were gradually increasing as China purchased land but it seems this purchase of land was done in by private by some rich Chinese but not really the government.



China has also been expanding into the Pacific which is like knocking into Australia's door. Australia has been obessed with Muslims for decades ever since 911.



Now its gotten so old that the new bad guy is China.

