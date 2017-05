Lately, the PML-N leadership had tasked its K-P chapter to target the PTI strongholds by offering development schemes to locals in exchange for loyalties in the general election – a plan that backfired and attracted public outrage.



Resultantly, PML-N provincial President Ameer Muqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi had to either call off or cut short their scheduled visits to different parts of K-P after public boycotted their events, said sources.



“In order to get the situation under control, the prime minister himself has decided to step in,” said a source in PML-N’s KP chapter.