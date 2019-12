During the parliamentary debate on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party repeatedly claimed that population of religious minorities in Pakistan had declined from 23 per cent in 1947 to 3.7 per cent in 2011 .





The claim is contrary to historical facts and census results. He said the number of non-Muslim population drastically dropped due to creation of Bangladesh. “Therefore, blaming Pakistan for persecution against the non-Muslim population is unfounded and a lie,”





During the debate on the controversial bill in the Indian parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Pakistan’s non-Muslim population had shrunk from 23% in 1947 to 3.7% due to persecution. However, Shah, in his animosity against Pakistan, quoted the combined data for both East and West Pakistan (now Bangladesh).





FACTS:



There is no official data available for the country’s population based on people’s religious beliefs at the time of partition in 1947. However according to 1951 census, the country’s non-Muslim population was 14.20 per cent (both for East and West Pakistan).



It may be noted that Pakistan’s non-Muslim population was not evenly distributed according to 1951’s census. In West Pakistan, the non-Muslim population was just 3.44 per cent, while in East Pakistan (today’s Bangladesh) it was 23.20 per cent of the total population.







The data on religious background for the recently-held census in 2017 is yet to be released by the government. However, according to the previous census carried out in 1998, Pakistan’s non-Muslim population stood at 3.7 per cent of the total population, signaling that the share of non-Muslims has remained at or around 3.5 per cent from the time of first census in 1951.







For all the Indian members who know nothing about Pakistan, should see the facts before open their dirty mouths. Minorities in Pakistan are much happier than India. This false illusion created by BJP that hindus or Sikhs want to leave Pakistan is misleading.

