Busting Maryam Nawazs claims of being a PhD student at Cambridge
Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the daughter of PMLNs president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. For years we have been hearing that Ms. Sharif is a PhD student in Cambridge University and her research topic is Politics. However, Ms. Sharif lives in Lahore, Pakistan. Before that she had been living in Saudia as part of a deal with the then President General Pervez Musharraf and we just dont see how Ms. Sharif is pursuing her PhD under these circumstances. So we decided to do a little research about her claims and here is what we found.
As per Twitter Link her bio says:
As per Wikipedia Link her description says:
Later on, she went proceed her masters studies and earned Masters degree in English Literature from the Punjab University. As of 2012, She is currently writing her doctoral thesis on Post-9/11 radicalisation in Pakistan and pursuing PhD in Political science from University of Cambridge while living in Lahore
Now we all know Wikipedia information can be edited and before you think that we might have edited this information ourselves, here is a link to an Interview that Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave to The Nation where she claims to be a PhD student again
Next we went to the Cambridge University website and checked the entry requirements for pursuing a PhD. According to the university, (http://www.polis.cam.ac.uk/courses/g...s/prosphd.html), you can do a PhD in two ways: Full time and Part time
The full-time PhD course lasts for a minimum of nine terms (three years), up to a maximum of twelve terms (four years). Candidates must submit within that time-frame, unless they can invoke truly exceptional grounds (for instance a medical emergency) to justify deferring submission
Since we know Maryam Sharif lives in Lahore so obviously she is not a full-time PhD student, hence we checked the part-time option and here is what we found:
As was noted above, a part-time degree is not normally available. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered.
According to the Cambridge university website, a part-time PhD is not available normally. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered. Also, the presence of the student in the university is needed from time to time , and especially during the first year.
Now we know very well Maryam Nawaz was never a Cambridge University Masters student and also she never went to Cambridge so the question is:
How exactly is she pursuing a PhD in Politics from Cambridge?
BUSTED !!!
