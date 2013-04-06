What's new

Busting Maryam Nawazs claims of being a PhD student at Cambridge

Copying from another forum



Busting Maryam Nawazs claims of being a PhD student at Cambridge

Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the daughter of PMLNs president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. For years we have been hearing that Ms. Sharif is a PhD student in Cambridge University and her research topic is Politics. However, Ms. Sharif lives in Lahore, Pakistan. Before that she had been living in Saudia as part of a deal with the then President General Pervez Musharraf and we just dont see how Ms. Sharif is pursuing her PhD under these circumstances. So we decided to do a little research about her claims and here is what we found.

As per Twitter Link her bio says:

maryam-profile.png


As per Wikipedia Link her description says:

maryam-wiki.png


Later on, she went proceed her masters studies and earned Masters degree in English Literature from the Punjab University. As of 2012, She is currently writing her doctoral thesis on Post-9/11 radicalisation in Pakistan and pursuing PhD in Political science from University of Cambridge while living in Lahore
Now we all know Wikipedia information can be edited and before you think that we might have edited this information ourselves, here is a link to an Interview that Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave to The Nation where she claims to be a PhD student again
Next we went to the Cambridge University website and checked the entry requirements for pursuing a PhD. According to the university, (http://www.polis.cam.ac.uk/courses/g...s/prosphd.html), you can do a PhD in two ways: Full time and Part time

maryam-cambridge-1.png


The full-time PhD course lasts for a minimum of nine terms (three years), up to a maximum of twelve terms (four years). Candidates must submit within that time-frame, unless they can invoke truly exceptional grounds (for instance a medical emergency) to justify deferring submission
Since we know Maryam Sharif lives in Lahore so obviously she is not a full-time PhD student, hence we checked the part-time option and here is what we found:

maryam-cambridge-2.png


As was noted above, a part-time degree is not normally available. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered.
According to the Cambridge university website, a part-time PhD is not available normally. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered. Also, the presence of the student in the university is needed from time to time , and especially during the first year.
Now we know very well Maryam Nawaz was never a Cambridge University Masters student and also she never went to Cambridge so the question is:

How exactly is she pursuing a PhD in Politics from Cambridge?
BUSTED !!!
 
It would have been more believable if she claimed she got PhD from Sind, Karachi, LUMS, LSE, and maybe a university in Saudi Arabia.

I hope you didnt waste your time trying to "bust" this myth.
 
BATMAN said:
Why PTI failed to bust the fake medical report of Zardari?
Click to expand...


Hmm when was PTI in power to take any action ?? But fake medical report are u talking about is mental healt ?

Thəorətic Muslim;4125618 said:
It would have been more believable if she claimed she got PhD from Sind, Karachi, LUMS, LSE, and maybe a university in Saudi Arabia.

I hope you didnt waste your time trying to "bust" this myth.
Click to expand...

Dont forget Sheik Waqas Akram who joined N from Q also claimed to have degree from UK and now he is busted
 
mr42O said:
.......................
As was noted above, a part-time degree is not normally available. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered.
According to the Cambridge university website, a part-time PhD is not available normally. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered. Also, the presence of the student in the university is needed from time to time , and especially during the first year.
Now we know very well Maryam Nawaz was never a Cambridge University Masters student and also she never went to Cambridge so the question is:

How exactly is she pursuing a PhD in &#8220;Politics&#8221; from Cambridge?
BUSTED !!!
Click to expand...

There is no upper time requirement (the minimum time mandated is either 3 or 4 years) for completing a PhD, so there is no distinction between part time and full time students. Students only register for a PhD and then complete the work to the satisfaction of their supervisors as their work proceeds, whether they work 24 hours a day or a hour a month or whatever.
 
mr42O said:
maryam-profile.png
Click to expand...

A satiated, contended soul???

It's a pity if she herself wrote the above text. These children of multi-billionaires go to the best school of the town, and she is also an M.A. in English literature. Learn how to use correct punctuation at least.
 
Argus Panoptes said:
There is no upper time requirement (the minimum time mandated is either 3 or 4 years) for completing a PhD, so there is no distinction between part time and full time students. Students only register for a PhD and then complete the work to the satisfaction of their supervisors as their work proceeds, whether they work 24 hours a day or a hour a month or whatever.
Click to expand...

Yes and distance learning PhD is probably not available anywhere :)
 
PML-N is filled with fake degree holders & the family of Nawaz Sharif is also filled with fake degree holders.
 
Leader said:
Yes and distance learning PhD is probably not available anywhere :)
Click to expand...

There are no geographical location requirements. Registration can be done with any university which has the appropriate supervisory resources, and the work for the degree can be done anywhere, actually. In fact, work for degrees such as Marine Biology and other similar disciplines is usually done in the field far from the university.
 
how does it bother you if she is doing a PHD or not, I never heard this but seems like you get special news from PMLN
keep you hate limited to your opposition leader and try not to bring in their families into it since your own leader doesnt have very good family history
 
Argus Panoptes said:
There are no geographical location requirements. Registration can be done with any university which has the appropriate supervisory resources, and the work for the degree can be done anywhere, actually. In fact, work for degrees such as Marine Biology and other similar disciplines is usually done in the field far from the university.
Click to expand...

oh that rare disciplines maybe, but I never really heard supervisors of Cambridge living in Lahore :)

probably she is not doing any PhD at all, and thats the truth !!
 
Leader said:
oh that rare disciplines maybe, but I never really heard supervisors of Cambridge living in Lahore :)

probably she is not doing any PhD at all, and thats the truth !!
Click to expand...

I don't know whether she is doing a PhD or not, I was only clarifying some of the rules that cover doctoral level education.
 

