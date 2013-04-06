.......................

As was noted above, a part-time degree is not normally available. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered.

According to the Cambridge university website, a part-time PhD is not available normally. However, those who have completed the part-time Masters of Studies Programme offered by the University at a standard equivalent to a first class degree may be considered. Also, the presence of the student in the university is needed from time to time , and especially during the first year.

Now we know very well Maryam Nawaz was never a Cambridge University Masters student and also she never went to Cambridge so the question is:



How exactly is she pursuing a PhD in “Politics” from Cambridge?

BUSTED !!!