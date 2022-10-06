What's new

Busting Indian propegenda over Shia issue in Pakistan

Do you consider shias as muslim?

So one Indian gentleman said something like as below:
Screenshot_20221006_101157.jpg


Lets have a poll whether majority of sunnies on this forum consider shias as muslims or not?
Lets do it once and for all.
 
It would be nice if you include the data of targeted killings of shias and sunnis and the percentage in reference to their numbers.
 
I hate Shias the most but in no capacity I can call them Non Muslim as they believe in Oneness of God and Muhammad(S.A.W) as the final Prophet. This is enough for them to be Muslims and plus I will always support Shias over dirty Hindutvas.
 
Malik Alpha said:
I hate Shias the most but in no capacity I can call them Non Muslim as they believe in Oneness of God and Muhammad(S.A.W) as the final Prophet. This is enough for them to be Muslims and plus I will always support Shias over dirty Hindutvas.
If they are Muslims aren’t they also part of the Ummah? Why do you hate them?
 

