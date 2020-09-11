Businesses to follow unrealistic guidelines to escape FATF grey list

High-risk customers, including politically exposed persons Regulated firms are required to take a risk-based approach to customer due diligence and ongoing monitoring under the Money Laundering Regulations.

This is not something new. PEPs are marked as high risk everywhere. Even in my field (audit) as soon as we see that someone politically exposed is associated with a client even remotely, that is an alarm for higher risk.For all of the noony tunes out there, here is some information from Financial Conduct Authority in UK.