What's new

Business ties will keep the US-China relationship intact, long-time diplomat says

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,366
-4
15,450
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
Business ties will keep the US-China relationship intact, long-time diplomat says


  • Despite hard-line actions taken by both sides, Nicholas Platt says, ‘the idea of decoupling is ridiculous and undoable’
  • Comments to the China Institute come as spate of proposed or enacted US and Chinese laws and executive actions challenge business between the two countries

1642132651527.png


Staffers adjust flags before negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in 2019. Photo: AP


Nicholas Platt, the long-time US diplomat who helped engineer the restoration of American ties with Beijing, said on Thursday that economic ties would keep the relationship intact despite hard-line policies enacted under Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Platt, who accompanied Richard Nixon on the 1972 presidential trip that led to Washington’s official diplomatic recognition of China and then set up the first US diplomatic outpost there since 1949, said that the people and organisations driving commerce will prevail over political ideology.
Nicholas Platt, shown in 2014, said that the US and Chinese business communities would prevail over geopolitical disputes. Photo: Xinhua


www.scmp.com

Business ties will keep US-China relationship intact, long-time diplomat says

Despite hard-line actions taken by both sides, Nicholas Platt says, ‘the idea of decoupling is ridiculous and undoable’.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF
sparklingway
Pakistan's Jewish Problem
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
12K
Skywalker
Skywalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom