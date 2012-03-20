Business ties will keep the US-China relationship intact, long-time diplomat says

Despite hard-line actions taken by both sides, Nicholas Platt says, ‘the idea of decoupling is ridiculous and undoable’

Comments to the China Institute come as spate of proposed or enacted US and Chinese laws and executive actions challenge business between the two countries

Staffers adjust flags before negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in 2019. Photo: APNicholas Platt, the long-time US diplomat who helped engineer the restoration of American ties with Beijing, said on Thursday that economic ties would keep the relationship intact despite hard-line policies enacted under Chinese President Xi Jinping.Platt, who accompanied Richard Nixon on the 1972 presidential trip that led to Washington’s official diplomatic recognition of China and then set up the first US diplomatic outpost there since 1949, said that the people and organisations driving commerce will prevail over political ideology.