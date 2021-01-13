Business Opportunity For PAC??

Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
- May 23, 2017
- 8,572
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
So with the US pulling out of Afghanistan and potentially support for Afghan air assets. Could this mean PAC could step in as a contractor to pitch it's technicians and engineers to maintain their Mi17s, Mi24, C130s, C208s, Tucanos etc?
Pakistan also operates turboprop aircraft like Saab, C208, C130 and we also have russian helicopters in common.
Could be a great way to make a few hundred million dollars the U.S might give to Afghanis down the road.
@JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) and other more knowledgeable members. Thoughts??
Pakistan also operates turboprop aircraft like Saab, C208, C130 and we also have russian helicopters in common.
Could be a great way to make a few hundred million dollars the U.S might give to Afghanis down the road.
@JamD @Bilal Khan (Quwa) and other more knowledgeable members. Thoughts??