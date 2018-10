Business insider: China's copycat fighter actually beats F-35 in a number of ways.

9 photos of the J-31, China's copycat version of the F-35 stealth fighter — here's how it stacks up

The J-31 had already resembled the F-35 — both are multirole strike fighters — when a scaled model of it was unveiled in 2012.

Although the J-31’s full specifications are not yet known, the J-31 and F-35 have roughly the same weight, height and wingspan.

But the J-31 has a maximum takeoff weight of 56,000 pounds and a maximum range of 775 miles, making it lighter than the 70,000-pound F-35, and with roughly half the range.

The J-31 has the reported edge in speed, as it can max out at Mach 1.8 while the F-35’s can only reach Mach 1.6.

The J-31 is a twin-engine aircraft, and the F-35 is a single engine aircraft.

The J-31 might also one day be able to carry 12 air-to-air missiles, double the F-35’s armament.

But unlike the J-31, the F-35 has a sensor suite giving the pilot greater awareness of the battlefield and is basically a flying data hub that shares target tracking information.

As for how the J-31 will be used? Chinese military analysts have said that it will probably replace the J-15 as Beijing’s primary carrier fighter.