Bushra Iqbal & Aamir Liaquat Daughter in Aftaar TransmissionCELEBRITY, ENTERTAINMENT BY HAFSA
Bushra Iqbal & Aamir Liaquat Daughter in Aftaar Transmission. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA and famous TV host Aamir Liaquat. He started his TV career at PTV and was immediately fired. Aamir Liaquat was a host at first, then he started working as a host and he made his first transmission on the Geographic Television network. He has worked on the geographic television network for more than eight years. Tuba Aamir Faces Criticism For Syeda Bushra’s Divorce, In 2010, he moved to ARY Digital Network as the managing director of QTV and executive director of ARY Digital. He started his new program Aalim Aur Aalam on the ARY network. There he made a special Ramadan show for Sahoor and Iftaar.In 2011, the plan was completely redesigned and organized under the name of Rahman Ramadan. On June 21, 2012, he announced at ARY Digital that he would leave ARY Digital Network.
He have been divorced from his first wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal. News of the split was confirmed by Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife on Twitter. Bushra Iqbal wrote in a note on her Instagram page “Salam. I think the relationship with ex-husband Aamir Liaquat has made me clearer. He is separated from me. She also named the second wife, Touba, because she should have made such a decision at the request of Amir.
Advertisement
Bushra took her daughter in her Ramadan transmission. On 27th of Ramadan, she celebrated Pakistan’s Islamic Birthday in her transmission in which her daughter Dua was also present. Both of them wore beautiful green outfits. Here are adorable pictures of the gorgeous Bushra Iqbal with her very cute and decent daughter Dua Aamir.
Bushra Iqbal & Aamir Liaquat Daughter in Aftaar Transmission
Advertisement
Syeda Bushra Iqbal has posted a thought-provoking post in which she has narrated a story of sparrow who builds her nest with sheer dedication and love but eventually it gets overstepped and destroyed by the kite bird. She also captioned the story as “Worth Pondering”. Her story is clearly indicating towards Syeda Tuba. Here is her story.
Bushra Iqbal & Aamir Liaquat Daughter in Aftaar Transmission - Style.Pk
Bushra took her daughter in her Ramadan transmission. On 27th of Ramadan, Bushra Iqbal & Aamir Liaquat Daughter in Aftaar Transmission
style.pk